Cici in MLBB: Expected release date, rumored features, and more

The official X (formerly Twitter) post by Mobile Legends Bang Bang has confirmed the arrival of Cici in MLBB. The new champion will be the 123rd inclusion on the roster. While some trusted data miners and leakers have talked about her presence in the Advanced Server for a while now, the developer has not confirmed anything, even in their recent post.

This article lists all the features of the new MLBB champion from the Advance Server, Cici. However, note that these contents are subject to change over time. Read on to learn about the expected release date of Cici in MLBB, her skills, and more.

Expected release date for Cici in MLBB

While there is no confirmation regarding the release of the new champion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, it is expected that Cici will arrive in MLBB swinging her yoyo within the first few months of 2024.

The official post asks the audience to guess about the role and lane of Cici in MLBB. Reply with your in-game ID and Server ID for amazing rewards.

While most fans are predicting her to be a Mage or a jungler, if rumors in the community (Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wiki—Fandom) are to be believed, she will be a melee champion of the EXP Lane as a Fighter.

Skill Analysis

Cici in MLBB is a new champion who arrives with an amazing passive skill that helps her increase her movement speed. Her first skill is a burst, while her second enhances her mobility, helping you move quickly in and out of team fights.

Passive skill: Performer’s delight

The new champion generates a stack of delight after dealing damage that will help increase her movement speed by 3% per stack. Stacking up to 10 times can help you gain up to 30% extra movement speed.

Skill 1: The Yo-Yo Blitz

Cici's first skill allows her to deal extensive damage (Image via YouTube/Hororo Chan)

Cici in MLBB will throw her yo-yo to the nearest enemies, who will lock on to them for 3.5 seconds. It will hit them up to 10 times during this duration, dealing 50/60/70/80/90/100 plus 4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5% damage. The best part is she can move around and utilize her other skills simultaneously along with this one.

Skill 2: Buoyant Bounce

The second skill of Cici in MLBB helps in enhancing her mobility as she leaps to avoid the target location. However, if she lands on an enemy after this leap, it will deal 200/220/240/260/280/300 damage plus 40% total physical attack and leaps for the target location a second time.

Skill 3: Curtain Call

Cici's ultimate will slow enemies down while dealing damage (Image via YouTube/Hororo Chan)

Cici’s ultimate is throwing her yo-yo at the enemy and linking them with other nearby champions, dealing 100 physical damage plus 10% total physical attack. It will also slow enemies down by 4% and pull them together for three seconds.

While she does not need mana to use her skills, she is not the most durable champion either. Therefore, using her as a jungler or Fighter champion might be the best option.

However, if Cici is going to be a jungler, you need to learn the fundamentals of ambush attack to perform better with her.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang continues to bring many new champions. Follow our meta tier list to find the perfect picks for your team.