MLBB codes for August 2023, and how to redeem them for free in-game rewards

MLBB codes for August are live for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gamers, just like every month. Moonton releases a bunch of free codes every month that earn players some free Magic Dust and free Diamonds. These unexpected rewards allow them to upgrade their emblem packs, buy new champions and skins, and also improve their in-game experience. Therefore, every Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gamer starts looking for these codes at the beginning of every month.

There are quite a few MLBB codes for August available as of now. These are collected from different livestreams, social media announcements, and more. Try these Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes to earn freebies this August.

Active MLBB codes for August 2023

Before rushing to use these active MLBB redeem codes for August to get free diamonds, you should note that they may stop functioning since some are limited to a certain number of uses. This means that while some can be used indefinitely, others will not work after a certain number of people have used them.

HOLAMLBB (new players only)

x9v8k9hwt

vjffqud98tmb22sb8

5PNU6H (new)

MA7TT82229X

imawr5hwv

v399g9t35bcs22kkrk

YG7ZZZ

PX5AW52229Y

7YEEKK3

wigwz1gkr

How to redeem codes in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

The code-redeeming process in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is really simple. Here is a step-by-step guide for the newbies:

Step 1: Launch the game and go to settings.

Launch the game and go to settings. Step 2: Copy your game ID and the regional ID. You can find it by tapping on your profile in the upper left corner of the game's main interface.

Copy your game ID and the regional ID. You can find it by tapping on your profile in the upper left corner of the game's main interface. Step 3: Find the code exchange page and fill in all the boxes with the details like the redeem code, game ID, regional ID.

Find the code exchange page and fill in all the boxes with the details like the redeem code, game ID, regional ID. Step 4: Click on Send to enter all the information. Now wait for the verification mail to arrive in your mailbox.

You will get a Success message in your inbox upon successful redemption of the code. Then, you can use your rewards to get the best-performing heroes in the current meta and more. Remember that these codes will not be valid for the same user after a successful redemption.

This is the process to successfully redeem the active MLBB codes for August 2023.