Omniheroes codes (October 2023) and how to redeem them

Omniheroes codes help players secure plenty of incredible rewards in this fantasy role-playing game (RPG). The game offers you a variety of heroes to choose from, and you can also upgrade them using these codes. The developers release these codes every month, and they bring numerous free rewards like Gold, Diamonds, Summon Tickets, and more. However, you need to keep redeeming these codes, as there are plenty of things to unlock.
You will require a lot of Gold, Diamonds, and Hero Shards to upgrade your champions and fight against your enemies. Read on to get the Omniheroes codes to avoid the grind in this turn-based RPG.
All Omniheroes codes for October 2023
Here are all the active Omniheroes codes and their requisite rewards for October 2023.
- FBG1000A – In-game rewards
- OH777 – 300 Diamonds, 77,777 Gold, 7 Summon Ticket I, 1 Summon Ticket II, 77 Ascension Ore, 7 5-Star Hero Shards, 7 4-Star Hero Shards, 77 3-Star Hero Shards
- JoinOH – 200 Diamonds, 22,000 Gold
- OHTHXGIVING – 200 Diamonds, 10 Summon Ticket I
- OHWEEKEND – 100 Diamonds, 100,000 Gold, 300 Geovein Crystal
- STPATRICKOH – 200 Diamonds, 100 Ascemnsion Ore, 5 Lily of the Valley, 5 Lakegreen Stone, 5 Jade Shard Pendant, 5 Jade Dagger
- EASTERROH23 – 200 Diamonds, 2 Summon Ticket II, 100,000 Gold
- FBDCOH2023 – 200 Diamonds, 2 Summon Ticket II, 100,000 Gold
- OH555 – In-game Rewards
- OH000 – In-game Rewards
- OH999 – In-game Rewards
- OH888 – In-game Rewards
- OMNISTART – In-game Rewards
- Pre500000 – In-game Rewards
- OMNIGPF2023 – In-game Rewards
- OMNIHEROES – In-game Rewards
How to redeem the codes?
The pro players are aware of the code-redeeming process. However, here is a step-by-step guide to redeeming the codes for beginners.
- Step 1: Launch the game and complete the tutorial level and the first chapter.
- Step 2: On the home screen, tap on the profile icon at the upper left side of your screen and click on “Settings”.
- Step 3: Open the Gift Code option from the menu by tapping the button and getting a working code from the list.
- Step 4: Paste the code in the textbox and click “Confirm” for more rewards.
