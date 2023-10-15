Omniheroes codes (October 2023) and how to redeem them

Omniheroes codes help players secure plenty of incredible rewards in this fantasy role-playing game (RPG). The game offers you a variety of heroes to choose from, and you can also upgrade them using these codes. The developers release these codes every month, and they bring numerous free rewards like Gold, Diamonds, Summon Tickets, and more. However, you need to keep redeeming these codes, as there are plenty of things to unlock.

You will require a lot of Gold, Diamonds, and Hero Shards to upgrade your champions and fight against your enemies. Read on to get the Omniheroes codes to avoid the grind in this turn-based RPG.

All Omniheroes codes for October 2023

The complete list of Omniheroes codes in October (Image via OMNIDREAM)

Here are all the active Omniheroes codes and their requisite rewards for October 2023.

FBG1000A – In-game rewards

– In-game rewards OH777 – 300 Diamonds, 77,777 Gold, 7 Summon Ticket I, 1 Summon Ticket II, 77 Ascension Ore, 7 5-Star Hero Shards, 7 4-Star Hero Shards, 77 3-Star Hero Shards

– 300 Diamonds, 77,777 Gold, 7 Summon Ticket I, 1 Summon Ticket II, 77 Ascension Ore, 7 5-Star Hero Shards, 7 4-Star Hero Shards, 77 3-Star Hero Shards JoinOH – 200 Diamonds, 22,000 Gold

– 200 Diamonds, 22,000 Gold OHTHXGIVING – 200 Diamonds, 10 Summon Ticket I

– 200 Diamonds, 10 Summon Ticket I OHWEEKEND – 100 Diamonds, 100,000 Gold, 300 Geovein Crystal

– 100 Diamonds, 100,000 Gold, 300 Geovein Crystal STPATRICKOH – 200 Diamonds, 100 Ascemnsion Ore, 5 Lily of the Valley, 5 Lakegreen Stone, 5 Jade Shard Pendant, 5 Jade Dagger

– 200 Diamonds, 100 Ascemnsion Ore, 5 Lily of the Valley, 5 Lakegreen Stone, 5 Jade Shard Pendant, 5 Jade Dagger EASTERROH23 – 200 Diamonds, 2 Summon Ticket II, 100,000 Gold

– 200 Diamonds, 2 Summon Ticket II, 100,000 Gold FBDCOH2023 – 200 Diamonds, 2 Summon Ticket II, 100,000 Gold

– 200 Diamonds, 2 Summon Ticket II, 100,000 Gold OH555 – In-game Rewards

– In-game Rewards OH000 – In-game Rewards

– In-game Rewards OH999 – In-game Rewards

– In-game Rewards OH888 – In-game Rewards

– In-game Rewards OMNISTART – In-game Rewards

– In-game Rewards Pre500000 – In-game Rewards

– In-game Rewards OMNIGPF2023 – In-game Rewards

– In-game Rewards FBG1000A – In-game Rewards

– In-game Rewards OMNIHEROES – In-game Rewards

Feel free to check out our article for the latest patch update at this link.

How to redeem the codes?

Enter the gift code in this box and press confirm to get the rewards (Image via OMNIDREAM)

The pro players are aware of the code-redeeming process. However, here is a step-by-step guide to redeeming the codes for beginners.

Step 1: Launch the game and complete the tutorial level and the first chapter.

Launch the game and complete the tutorial level and the first chapter. Step 2: On the home screen, tap on the profile icon at the upper left side of your screen and click on “Settings”.

On the home screen, tap on the profile icon at the upper left side of your screen and click on “Settings”. Step 3: Open the Gift Code option from the menu by tapping the button and getting a working code from the list.

Open the Gift Code option from the menu by tapping the button and getting a working code from the list. Step 4: Paste the code in the textbox and click “Confirm” for more rewards.

You can check out the tier list to choose the right heroes based on their performance in the current meta.