Omniheroes tier list (October 2023) and how to reroll

Omniheroes is an idle gacha title set in a fantasy-themed world, developed and released by Omnidream on August 9, 2023. You build a squad of five characters (called heroes) and deploy them to battle in various game modes, including Story, PvP, and more. This gacha title offers over 40 choices of heroes with unique skills, talents, gears, synergies, and more belonging to different factions.

The combat of this RPG title is highly strategic, and it’s best to know which heroes are robust in the current meta. It helps you choose whom to upgrade and include in your winning team. This article provides Omniheroes characters’ tier list for October 2023 to help you create a great roster.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Omniheroes characters to build a winning team in October 2023

Each Omniheroes hero performs unique roles on the battlefield: Tank, Support, Mage, and Warrior. They also possess unique synergies that take into effect when you deploy those with the same synergy trait. The synergies provide a unique buff to the team or self or debuff the opponents’ team.

Further, each belongs to one of the following five factions:

Woodland

Empire

Eclipse

Demon

Divine

To make your favorite heroes more robust, you can upgrade their levels and gears, ascend their ranks, level up their talents, and equip relics before battles. New heroes are acquired from the in-game gacha system, Hall of Heroes, by performing Advanced or Normal summons. You can also craft 3- to 5-star heroes using Hero Shards.

Considering all this, you will find all Omniheroes heroes classified into SS, S, A, B, and C under their factions and with synergies. Here is what each tier means in this mobile RPG title:

SS-tier: All heroes in this tier are the most potent fighters you can include in your roster. You can invest all your resources in upgrading them without any hesitation.

S-tier: You will find the second-best heroes in S-tier. They overpower all characters that rank at A, B, and C but are weak against the SS tier.

A-tier: Although they are not as strong as SS and S-tier heroes, you should not overlook them. They perform exceptionally well at their roles, and upgrading them at every opportunity will help strengthen your roster.

B-tier: The B-tier heroes have below-average combat prowess in this mobile gacha title. Use them if you lack SS, S, and A-tier characters. Once you reach mid-game stages, it’s best to dispose of them and obtain those that rank higher.

C-tier: These are best fit for beginners to understand the game’s meta and be familiar with its gameplay. They have no other usage except this, and you should get rid of them as soon as possible.

Woodland tier list

Minotaur in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The Woodland faction’s primary goal is to rescue their god, Nag’kloth. They have dedicated their life to serving nature. The heroes in the Woodland faction also have another purpose: fight demons and chase them away from their homeland. The tier list of the Woodland faction stands as:

S-tier

Minotaur

Lily & Lia

Sylvan

A-tier

Elune

Merlin

Osse

Ashlyn

Nawi

Bojji

B-tier

Stannard

Doris

Diana

Merida

C-tier

Marina

Empire tier list

Themis in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The heroes from the Empire faction are known as Imperials, and they serve the Dawn empire. Their arch-enemies are from the Eclipse and the Demon faction, and their sole purpose is to protect humanity from evil. Here is the list of Empire faction heroes ranked in different tiers:

S-tier

Themis

Salleine

Catrina

Atropos

Albert

Marlena

Dorabella

B-tier

Athena

Eluller

Bjorn

Yasuke

Eclipse tier list

Mavis in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The sorcerers are dedicated to seeking mortality through dark arts and necromancy. They do not care about rules, laws, or even life, and can do anything to achieve their goals. The Eclipse heroes tier list is below:

SS-tier

Mavis

S-tier

Franz

Bastet

A-tier

Solomon

Ellie

Persephone

Carola

B-tier

Percival

Brutus

Emily

C-tier

Anubia

Demon tier list

Dullahan in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Demon faction heroes are the antagonists in Omniheroes. They have not forgotten their defeat in the mythic war and seek revenge. The heroes in this faction plan to achieve their goals by infusing chaos and disaster in Palmarius. Here is their tier list:

SS-tier

Dullahan

Lamia

Mastema

Macaria

Aiushtha

Arkdina

S-tier

Nyx

A-tier

Janna

Guinn

C-tier

Medusa - Demon

Baal - Demon

Divine tier list

Talos in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The Divine faction narrowly defeated the Demons in the mythic war. They are the symbol of truth, fairness, and justice, and believe power is superior. Here is their list:

SS-tier

Talos

Hallios

Lachesis

Karnak

Eudora

S-tier

Victoria

Talanis

B-tier

Atalanta

Clotho

It’s noteworthy that Omniheroes’ tier list changes with every update. The developers at Omnidream introduce new characters regularly, and buff or nerf existing ones, which changes the tier list.

How to perform a reroll in Omnihereos?

There are two ways to reroll: Switching server and clearing the app data. (Image via Omnidream)

Like other gacha games, you can reroll in Omniheroes to get your desired heroes. It offers two methods: Switching servers and clearing all app data. Here are the steps:

By switching servers

Login with a guest account and play until you get 50 summoning tickets or clear the fourth chapter.

Tap your in-game Avatar icon on the main screen.

It displays the Player Info tab on your screen.

Go to the Settings tab and select the server button from the User section.

By clearing all app data

Visit your phone’s settings, navigate the Omniheroes, and clear all app data.

Then, log in to the title using a guest account and clear up to the fourth chapter.

If you’re not satisfied with the results, repeat the process.

By following either process, you'll be able to get a reroll in this mobile gacha title.