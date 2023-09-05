Omniheroes tier list (September 2023) and how to reroll

Omniheroes, developed by Omnidream, features an idle combat and reward system in its gameplay. Set in a fantasy-themed world, there are over 30 characters (called heroes) to choose from, and you must build a team of five to fight against enemies. You can activate synergies between various heroes, triggering unique buffs to have an edge over opponents.

With such a vast array of options, you might be a little confused when it comes to choosing heroes to create a winning roster. This is where tier lists greatly help because they rank every character according to their battle prowess. This article features an Omniheroes tier list for September 2023.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

All Omniheroes characters ranked (September 2023)

All Omniheroes characters ranked for September 2023 (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes allows you to create a team of characters with unique roles: Mage, Tank, Support, and Warrior. These heroes come in varying rarities, from Rare and Epic to Legendary. You can upgrade each unit’s abilities and skills and ascend their ranks, making them more powerful in battles.

Additionally, ascending characters’ ranks, upgrading their talents, equipping them with relics and gears, and activating hero synergies strengthen their battle prowess.

You can obtain new heroes in two ways: by performing Advanced or Normal summons in the Hall of Heroes and by fusing 3, 4, and 5-Star hero shards.

In Omniheroes, each unit belongs to one of the following five factions:

Woodland

Empire

Demon

Divine

Eclipse

With that said, this article classifies each unit into different tiers from SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha titles’ tier lists, SS features the best characters, and C includes the weakest.

Here is what each tier means in Omniheroes:

SS tier: These are the must-have heroes for your roster. They excel at whatever role they perform. Invest in them, upgrade them, and you will win every battle.

S tier: The characters in S-tier are less potent than SS. However, they can outperform A-, B-, and C-tier units. They can clear most content quickly and get winning results in other game modes.

A tier: Here, you will find average heroes that have some shortcomings. Upgrade them at every opportunity to achieve winning results.

B tier: The B-tier heroes are better suited for beginners to get accustomed to the gameplay mechanics. Use them to clear tutorials and early stages.

C tier: These are the weakest heroes in the current meta. C-tier characters do not provide any utility on the battlefield. Therefore, dispose of them as early as possible and opt to obtain the ones that rank higher in the tier list.

Listed below are all Omniheroes characters ranked under their respective faction.

Empire Faction

Albert in Omniheroes (Image via Omnidream)

Called Imperials, the Empire faction serves the Dawn Empire. They are dedicated to saving humanity by any means possible in this gacha title’s universe.

Here is their tier list:

S tier

Albert - Mage

Atropos - Support

Salleine - Mage

A tier

Dorabella - Mage

Athena - Tank

B tier

Themis - Warrior

Catrina - Warrior

Eluller - Tank

Marlena - Warrior

C tier

Bjorn - Warrior

Jerald - Warrior

Yasuke - Tank

Woodland Faction

Lily & Lia in Omniheroes (Image via Omnidream)

The heroes from the Woodland faction are faithful to nature and protect it with their lives. Below is the tier list of the Woodland faction in this mobile RPG title:

SS tier

Lily & Lia - Support

S tier

Marina - Woodland, Mage

Minotaur - Tank

A tier

Merlin - Mage

Nawi - Warrior

Doris - Mage

Sylvan - Warrior

Ashlyn - Support

B tier

Elune - Warrior

Osse - Warrior

C tier

Stannard - Mage

Diana - Warrior

Bojji - Tank

Eclipse Faction

Emily in Omniheroes (Image via Omnidream)

Eclipse Faction heroes use dark arts and necromancy to seek immortality. They are always on the run, loathe laws, and even negate life itself.

Here is the Eclipse faction tier list:

A tier

Emily - Mage

Solomon - Tank

Bastet - Support

B tier

Franz - Mage

Persephone - Support

Carola - Warrior

Anubia -Support

Ellie - Mage

C tier

Brutus - Warrior

Percival - Mage

Divine Faction

Talanis in Omniheroes (Image via Omnidream)

Divine Faction heroes nearly won the mythic war against Demons. They symbolize truth, justice, and fairness and believe power is everything.

Below is a tier list of Divine heroes:

SS tier

Talanis - Mage

Talos - Tank

Lachesis - Support

S tier

Catherine - Mage

Karnak - Warrior

Victoria - Warrior

Hallios - Warrior

Eudora - Warrior

C tier

Atalanta - Warrior

Clotho - Support

Demon Faction

Mastema in Omniheroes (Image via Omnidream)

These characters are the main antagonists of Omniheroes, whose objective is to see the world burn.

Here is the Demon Faction tier list:

SS tier

Macaria - Warrior

Nyx - Warrior

Mastema - Warrior

Guinn - Mage

Janna - Tank

Arkdina -Mage

S tier

Aiushtha - Support

Dullahan - Tank

C tier

Medusa - Mage

Baal - Demon, Tank

How to reroll in Omniheroes

Tap the Switch Server from the Settings to reroll (Image via Omnidream)

You can use the rerolling feature to obtain the heroes you desire. This requires you to log in to the game using a guest account and play until you clear the fourth chapter or obtain 50 summoning tickets.

The two ways to reroll are clearing all app data and switching servers.

By switching servers:

Click your Avatar icon at the top right of the main screen. This will open the Player Info tab.

Switch to the Settings tab.

Tap the Switch Server button from the User section.

By clearing all app data:

Another way to reroll is by clearing the app data. Head to your mobile phone’s settings and clear all the app data. Log in to the title using a guest account and complete everything up to the fourth chapter.

If you're not satisfied with the heroes you obtain, repeat either of the two methods.