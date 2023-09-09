Aether Gazer Tier List (September 2023)

Aether Gazer features over 20 characters called Modifiers with unique skills, abilities, and weapons. You can also equip them with upgradable Sigils that enhance their overall stats. Each performs one of these unique roles on the battlefield: Ranged and Melee.

Modifiers possess one of four battle resources: Divine Grace, Rage, Energy, and Traces. They enable characters to perform their special skills. With all this in mind, this article provides a complete tier list ranking all Aether Gazer Modifiers from strongest to weakest. Thus, you can choose the best Modifiers to create a winning team and clear the content quickly.

All Aether Gazer Modifiers ranked from best to worst

Aether Gazer characters. (Image via Yostar)

This tier list groups every character into different tiers: SS, S, A, and B. Like other gacha titles' tier lists, the most robust Modifiers for creating the best team are in SS and the low-performing units in B-tier. Below is the tier list ranking all Modifers based on their combat abilities and utility in battle.

SS-tier

Darkstar Hel in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

You will find the most robust Modifiers in this tier. They outperform every other character in the current meta. With these in the roster, you need not worry about any enemies the game throws at you. Use the following SS-tier Modifiers to create the best team:

Darkstar Hel

Phantasmal Dawn Hera

Abyss Poseidon

S-tier

Tidal Song Poseidon in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The S-tier Modifiers help you clear most content conveniently. They are the second-best Modifiers, less potent than SS-tier but stronger than A and B. Upgrade their Functions, Sigils, Access Key, or weapons to make them as robust as SS-tier ones. Here is the list of S-tier Modifiers:

Tidal Song Poseidon

Windwalker Hermes

Rahu Asura

Shinri Tsukuyomi

Ookuninushi

Living Soul Osiris

A-tier

Comet R4Y Zenkibo Tengu in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

They fit the definition of average fighters: neither strong nor weak in this mobile action title. It is advisable to upgrade each skill, ability, weapon, and more at every opportunity to make them more potent. The list of A-tier Modifiers is below:

Comet R4Y Zenkibo Tengu

Buzenbo Tengu

Countertide Leviathan

B-tier

Gusty Lance Shu in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The B tier of Aether Gazerr modifiers includes fighters that provide little utility in battles. These characters are not so strong but are helpful in most stages, especially when you lack SS, S, and A-tier Modifiers. It’s best not to invest most of your resources in them. Instead, aim for characters that rank higher in this tier list. Here is the list of all B-tier characters:

Gusty Lance Shu

Airgetlam Nuadha

Oath Verthandi

TYR Valkeyrand

Thunderstuk Kali

Innocence Osiris

Mistletoe Hodur

Waverender Skadi

Kuninokotachi

Frost Fang Vidar

Ryugiri Kagutsuch

C-tier

Zenkibo Tengu in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

Now, we've come down to the weakest Modifiers in the current meta. If you are a beginner in this mobile gacha title, use them until you've cleared the tutorial and early stages. After that, they provide little to no utility in battles. You must opt to obtain SS, S, and A-tier characters and dispose of them sooner. The list of A-tier includes

Zenkibo Tengu

Verthandi

Hera

The Glare Apollo

Flurry Leviathan

Croc Rage Sobek

This Aether Gazer tier list only provides a general idea about the standing of each Modifier in the current meta. You must choose and create a team that compliments your playstyle and you're comfortable with. It is the best strategy to win the maximum number of battles.

Further, the tier list changes with every update. The developers at Yostar regularly update the title, introducing fresh content and new Modifiers. Additionally, some existing ones receive some adjustments. It causes the power to shift, which changes the tier list.