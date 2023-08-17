Aether Gazer Tier List (August 18, 2023)

Aether Gazer is an anime RPG game developed and published by Yostar for Android and iOS devices. It features over 20 characters that belong to different areas called Gen-Zones: Yggdrasil, Olympus, Shinou, Nile, and Asterim. You take the role of an Administrator and lead a squad of three characters called Modifiers. Each Modifier possesses unique skills, upgradable abilities, and a predetermined weapon.

Knowing which character to use and upgrade is crucial for winning in such RPG games. Tier lists serve a purpose as they rank the characters in a title according to their battle prowess.

With that being said, this article provides a tier list of all Aether Gazer Modifiers for August 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

All Aether Gazer Modifiers ranked (August 2023)

Best characters ranked according to the battle prowess for August 18, 2023. (Image via Yostar)

Each Aether Gazer Modifier performs one of two roles: Ranged and Melee. Additionally, Modifiers have one of four combat resources (Divine Grace, Rage, Energy, and Traces) that help them perform their skills. They also have one of these unique elemental types: Physical, Light, Shadow, Ice, Water, Fire, and Wind.

Moreover, this gacha title divides Modifiers into B, A, S, SS, SSS, and Omega ranks. You can transcend their ranks, from the lowest (B) to the highest (Omega), and increase their combat prowess. Apart from ascending their rank, you can upgrade their weapons called Access Key.

There are also Sigils unique to each Modifier, which makes them more potent fighters. You can upgrade these Sigils’ levels and make your favorite character more robust.

This article classifies each unit according to its battle prowess, ranking them in SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other RPGs' tier lists, SS contains the most robust units, and B includes the weakest ones.

SS-tier Modifiers tier list

Phantasmal Dawn - Hera in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The SS tier offers the most potent Modifiers that dominate the current meta and overpower every other unit. With these units in the roster, you can quickly clear all the game’s content, co-op battles, and knock out epic bosses.

Here is the list of SS-tier Modifiers in the game:

Phantasmal Dawn - Hera

Darkstar - Hel

Living Soul - Osiris

Rahu - Asura

Shinri - Tsukuyomi

Arctic Abyss - Poseidon

S-tier Modifiers tier list

Countertide - Leviathan in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The characters in this tier are the second-best to use in this action-packed mobile title. They effortlessly clear most of the story stages and overpower other characters.

Here is the tier list of S-tier Modifiers:

Countertide - Leviathan

Waverender - Skadi

Early Sakura - Ookuninushi

Jin-Ei - Kuninotokotachi

Ablaze - Tyr

Airgetlam - Nuadha

Tidal Song - Poseidon

A-tier Modifiers tier list

Windwalker - Hermes in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

You can use these Aether Gazer units for early and mid-game stages. They are average fighters and provide satisfactory results in battles. It is advisable to upgrade them at every opportunity. However, you might have to grind hard to earn development materials.

Here's a list of A-tier Modifiers in this RPG title:

Windwalker - Hermes

Comet R4Y - Zenkibo Tengu

Thundertusk - Kali

Archaic Oath - Verthandi

Ryugiri - Kagutsuchi

Gusty Lance - Shu

Dark Mistletoe - Hodur

The Glare - Apollo

Shinku - Buzenbo Tengu

Sakubo - Tsukuyomi

The Innocence - Osiris

B-tier Modifiers tier list

Drifting Flurry - Leviathan in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The Modifiers in B-tier are best left untouched because they comprise the weakest ones in this free-to-play title. You should opt for characters that rank higher in this list. However, beginners can use them to understand the gameplay and familiarize themselves with the mechanics.

Here is a tier list of B-tier Aether Gazer Modifiers:

Drifting Flurry - Leviathan

Croc Rage - Sobek

Radiant Feather - Hera

Frost Fang - Vidar

Surefire - Zenkibo Tengu

New Pact - Verthandi

The tier list only provides a general idea of which characters are more robust in the current meta. It is recommended to use the Modifiers that best suit your playstyle. Additionally, the tier list also changes with every update the game receives.