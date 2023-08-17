Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list (August 2023)

Snowbreak Containment Zone is a 3D sci-fi shooter gacha title for PC and mobile devices. It uses Unreal Engine 4 and was released by Seasun Games on July 20, 2023. This cross-platform game features over 15 characters called Operatives with unique abilities, skills, elemental types, and weapons.

Each Operative possesses one among these elemental types: Thermal, Electrical, Frost, Chaos, and Kinetic. In an RPG game like this, knowing which characters are strong and perform well in the battle becomes vital to winning challenging encounters. That being said, this article provides a complete tier list of all Snowbreak Containment Zone characters for August 2023.

All Snowbreak Containment Zone Operatives ranked for August 2023

All Snowbreak Operatives ranked for August 2023 (Image via Seasun Games)

Snowbreak Containment Zone divides characters into two rarities: 5-star (indicated by the orange color) and 4-star (indicated by the purple color). You choose three Operatives to form a battle party and battle against The Titans. Each character performs one of three roles in this RPG title: DPS (Damage Dealer), Support, and Healer.

You can equip each with their designated type of firearm. The weapon types include Submachine Guns (SMG), Shotguns, Pistols, Assault Rifles, and Sniper Rifles. You can also increase the battle prowess of each Operative by upgrading their level, weapon, neuronics, logistics, and manifestation.

With that said, this article classifies each Operative with their weapon according to their battle prowess. Like other gacha tier lists, you will find the most powerful characters in the SS-tier and the game's weakest characters in the B-tier.

Here is the complete tier list of all Snowbreak Containment Zone Operatives for August 2023.

SS-tier Operatives

Lyfe Wild Hunt in Snowbreak (Image via Seasun Games)

The Operatives in this tier are the strongest in the game, and you can quickly clear all the content in Snowbreak with them in your battle party. They dominate the current meta, but you should make sure you upgrade them and their weapons to the maximum level to achieve the best results. Here is the list of SS-tier Operatives:

Lyfe Wild Hunt with SMG firearm

Acacia Kaguya with Pistol firearm

Yao Winter Solstice with Sniper Rifle firearm

Fenny Lionheart with Shotgun firearm

Chenxing Ethereal Cloud with Assault Rifle firearm

S-tier Operatives

Fritia Hush in Snowbreak (Image via Seasun Games)

Snowbreak Containment Zone Operatives in this tier are less potent than those in the SS-tier. They can, however, overpower every other character in this mobile gacha title. Upgrading and pairing them with the available SS-tier characters is the best strategy for using them in battles. Here are the S-tier characters in the game:

Fritia Hush with SMG firearm

Marian Queen of Pain with Sniper Rifle firearm

Cherno Those Two with SMG firearm

Fenny Coronet with Shotgun firearm

Acacia Redacted with Pistol firearm

Fritia Little Sunshine with Assault Rifle firearm

A-tier Operatives

Ji Chenxin in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Seasun Games)

The characters in the A-tier are fighters that have an average performance on the battlefield. You can use these characters if your roster does not have higher-tier ones. Upgrade their level, weapon, manifestation, neuronics, and logistics and pair them with higher-tier Operatives for the best results. They are best fit for early-game stages, and you should opt to summon SS or S-tier characters while you enter the mid-game. Here is the tier list of A-tier Operatives:

Enya Big Sis with Pistol firearm

Yao Quiet Quitter with Sniper Rifle firearm

Ji Chenxing The Observer with Assault Rifle firearm

Marian Swift with Sniper Rifle firearm

Lyfe Wednesday with SMG firearm

B-tier Operatives

Mauxir Kitty in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Seasun Games)

There’s not much to say about the characters in this tier except that they are the weakest ones in Snowbreak Containment Zone’s current meta. Beginners can use them to familiarize themselves with the gameplay mechanics in the early stages of their playthrough. Here is the list of B-tier Operatives:

Haru The Ace with Pistol firearm

Nita Hands with Shotgun firearm

Ling Yi with Assault Rifle firearm

Mauxir Kitty with SMG firearm

It’s important to note that the Snowbreak Containment Zone’s tier list changes with every update this free-to-play RPG title receives from Seasun Games. It is because the developers introduce new characters and buff or nerf the skills of existing ones. As a result, some climb up the rankings while others fall down.