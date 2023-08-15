Honkai Impact 3: Valkyries Tier List (August 2023)

Honkai Impact 3 is an RPG gacha title developed for mobile devices and PC by miHoYo. In the game, you gather characters called Valkyries, form a team of three, and engage in real-time combats. Each character has their respective battlesuits with unique movesets. Additionally, you can equip the suits with weapons such as pistols, Katanas, and stigmata.

Honkai Impact 3 features over 20 Valkyries and 60 battlesuits with upgradable abilities. With regular updates from miHoYo, the game’s meta changes frequently. With its massive roster, it might be confusing for players to choose which character to use and upgrade. A tier list offers excellent help in such situations.

That said, this article presents a Honkai Impact 3 tier list for August 2023.

All Honkai Impact 3 Valkyries, ranked (August 2023)

Honkai Impact 3 is a mobile gacha game developed by miHoYo (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3 Valkyries possess three main elemental types with their battlesuit — Mech, Biologic, and Psychic. They have pros and cons against each other:

Mech , strong against Biologic

, strong against Biologic , strong against Psychic

, strong against Psychic, strong against Mech

You must upgrade each battlesuit, weapon, and stigmata to make your roster more robust. The game features a gacha system to obtain new equipment and characters.

This article classifies each Valkyrie and their respective battlesuits under S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha titles, you will find the strongest characters in S and the weakest in C tier. Here is the tier list of Honkai Impact 3 for August 2023.

S-tier Valkyries

Durandal with her battlesuit Palatinus Equinox in Honkai Impact 3 (Image via miHoYo)

Valkyries in this tier are more potent than every other character in this mobile gacha game. You need not worry about any enemies with these in your roster. They dominate the current meta and do not shy from dealing deadly damage to opponents. Here is the list of S-tier Valkyries:

Durandal with her battlesuit Palatinus Equinox battlesuit

Fu Hua with her battlesuit Azure Empyrea battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Herrscher of Flamescion battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Herrscher of Truth battlesuit

Seele Vollerei with her battlesuit Stygian Nymph battlesuit

Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Herrscher of Thunder battlesuit

Misteln Schariac with her battlesuit Dreamweaver battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse with her battlesuit Fallen Rosemary battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Haxxor Bunny battlesuit

Durandal with her battlesuit Dea Anchora battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Silverwing N-EX battlesuit

Rozaliya Olenyeva with her battlesuit Fervent Tempo battlesuit

Seele Vollerei with her battlesuit Starchasm Nyx battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Herrscher of Finality battlesuit

Elysia with her battlesuit Herrscher of Human Ego battlesuit

Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Herrscher of Origin battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Herrscher of Reason battlesuit

Seele with her battlesuit Herrscher of Rebirth battlesuit

Murata Himeko with her battlesuit Vermillion Knight: Eclipse battlesuit

Fu Hua with her battlesuit Herrscher of Sentience battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Herrscher of the Void battlesuit

Durandal with her battlesuit Bright Knight Excelsis battlesuit

A-tier Valkyries

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Dimension Breaker in Honkai Impact 3 (Image via miHoYo)

The following characters are the second-best options you can get in the title. While they are not as strong as the S-tier, characters from other tiers do not stand a chance against them. Upgrading them at every opportunity is the best strategy to use them effectively in this open-world game. Here is the list of A-tier Valkyries:

Kallen Kaslana with her battlesuit Sin Hunter battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Valkyrie Ranger battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Dimension Breaker battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Divine Pray battlesuit

Murata Himeko with her battlesuit Scarlet battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit White Comet battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Valkyrie Strike battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Black Nucleus battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Snowy Sniper battlesuit

Murata Himeko with her battlesuit Arctic Kriegsmesser battlesuit

Liliya Olenyeva with her battlesuit Blueberry Blitz battlesuit

Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Valkyrie Strike battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse with her battlesuit Bloodmoon Embrace battlesuit

Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Shadow Dance battlesuit

Fischl with her battlesuit Prinzessin der Verurteilung! battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Dawn of Silver Wolf battlesuit

Natasha Cioara with her battlesuit Midnight Absinthe battlesuit

Kallen Kaslana with her battlesuit Seigi-Sou Imayoh battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Drive Kometa battlesuit

Murata Himeko with her battlesuit Battle Storm battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Yamabuki Armor battlesuit

Fu Hua with her battlesuit Valkyrie Accipiter battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse with her battlesuit Stalker Phantom Iron battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse with her battlesuit Violet Executer battlesuit

Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Crimson Impulse battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse with her battlesuit Sakuno Rondo battlesuit

Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Chariot battlesuit

Mobius with her battlesuit Infinite Ouroboros battlesuit

Shigure Kira with her Sugary Starburst battlesuit

B-tier Valkyries

Eden with her battlesuit Golden Diva in Honkai Impact 3 (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3 Valkyries in this tier are average fighters and are ideal for early mid-game stages. If you have these characters in your roster, upgrade them whenever possible. Here is the list of B-tier Valkyries in this RPG title:

Eden with her battlesuit Golden Diva battlesuit

Carole Pepper with her battlesuit Sweet ‘n’ Spicy battlesuit

Ai Hyperion with her Chrono Navi battlesuit

Kallen Kaslana with her Sixth Serenade battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her White Knight Moonlight battlesuit

PROMETHEUS with her Terminal Aide 0017 battlesuit

Kiana Kaslana with her Void Drifter battlesuit

Raiden Mei with her Lightning Empress battlesuit

Raiden Mei with her Striker Fulminata battlesuit

Raiden Mei with her Danzai Spectramancer battlesuit

Murata Himeko with her Blood Rose battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse with her Celestial Hymn battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse with her Starlit Astrologos battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse with her Argent Knight Artemis battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse with her Spina Astera battlesuit

Rita Rossweisse with her Umbral Rose battlesuit

Durandal with her Valkyrie Gloria battlesuit

Rozaliya Olenyeva with her Molotov Cherry battlesuit

Seele Vollerei with her Swallowtail Phantasm battlesuit

Yae Sakura with her Unforgotten Apostle battlesuit

Yae Sakura with her Flame Sakitama battlesuit

Yae Sakura with her Heretic Miko battlesuit

Yae Sakura with her Night Kasumi battlesuit

Fu Hua with her Shadow Knight Moonblade battlesuit

Fu Hua with her Chi Ling (Phoenix) battlesuit

Fu Hua with her Hawk of the Fog battlesuit

Fu Hua with her Seneschal battlesuit

Asuka Shikinami Langley with her Blazing Hope battlesuit

Elysia with her Miss Pink Elf battlesuit

Theresa Apocalypse with her Valkyrie Pledge battlesuit

C-tier Valkyries

Aponia with her battlesuit Disciplinary Perdition in Honkai Impact 3 (Image via miHoYo)

It is best to avoid using these characters in battle. They are the worst fighters and provide utility only in the early stages. Beginner players can use these Valkyries to understand the gameplay and familiarize themselves with the mechanics. Below is the list of B-tier Valkyries in this mobile action title:

Aponia with her Disciplinary Perdition battlesuit

Pardofelis with her Riverist Calico battlesuit

Vill-V with her Helical Contraption battlesuit

Griseo with her Starry Impression battlesuit

Murata Himeko with her Valkyrie Triumph battlesuit

Murata Himeko with her Arctic Kriegsmesser battlesuit

It is noteworthy that the tier list of Honkai Impact 3 changes with every update the game receives. The developers at miHoYo introduce new battlesuits while buffing or nerfing some. As a result, some Valkyries become stronger and overpower others, shifting the power of the meta and changing the tier list.