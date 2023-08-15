Honkai Impact 3: Valkyries Tier List (August 2023)

Honkai Impact 3 is an RPG gacha title developed for mobile devices and PC by miHoYo. In the game, you gather characters called Valkyries, form a team of three, and engage in real-time combats. Each character has their respective battlesuits with unique movesets. Additionally, you can equip the suits with weapons such as pistols, Katanas, and stigmata.
Honkai Impact 3 features over 20 Valkyries and 60 battlesuits with upgradable abilities. With regular updates from miHoYo, the game’s meta changes frequently. With its massive roster, it might be confusing for players to choose which character to use and upgrade. A tier list offers excellent help in such situations.
That said, this article presents a Honkai Impact 3 tier list for August 2023.
All Honkai Impact 3 Valkyries, ranked (August 2023)
Honkai Impact 3 Valkyries possess three main elemental types with their battlesuit — Mech, Biologic, and Psychic. They have pros and cons against each other:
- Mech, strong against Biologic
- Biologic, strong against Psychic
- Psychic, strong against Mech
You must upgrade each battlesuit, weapon, and stigmata to make your roster more robust. The game features a gacha system to obtain new equipment and characters.
This article classifies each Valkyrie and their respective battlesuits under S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha titles, you will find the strongest characters in S and the weakest in C tier. Here is the tier list of Honkai Impact 3 for August 2023.
S-tier Valkyries
Valkyries in this tier are more potent than every other character in this mobile gacha game. You need not worry about any enemies with these in your roster. They dominate the current meta and do not shy from dealing deadly damage to opponents. Here is the list of S-tier Valkyries:
- Durandal with her battlesuit Palatinus Equinox battlesuit
- Fu Hua with her battlesuit Azure Empyrea battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Herrscher of Flamescion battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Herrscher of Truth battlesuit
- Seele Vollerei with her battlesuit Stygian Nymph battlesuit
- Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Herrscher of Thunder battlesuit
- Misteln Schariac with her battlesuit Dreamweaver battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse with her battlesuit Fallen Rosemary battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Haxxor Bunny battlesuit
- Durandal with her battlesuit Dea Anchora battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Silverwing N-EX battlesuit
- Rozaliya Olenyeva with her battlesuit Fervent Tempo battlesuit
- Seele Vollerei with her battlesuit Starchasm Nyx battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Herrscher of Finality battlesuit
- Elysia with her battlesuit Herrscher of Human Ego battlesuit
- Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Herrscher of Origin battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Herrscher of Reason battlesuit
- Seele with her battlesuit Herrscher of Rebirth battlesuit
- Murata Himeko with her battlesuit Vermillion Knight: Eclipse battlesuit
- Fu Hua with her battlesuit Herrscher of Sentience battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Herrscher of the Void battlesuit
- Durandal with her battlesuit Bright Knight Excelsis battlesuit
A-tier Valkyries
The following characters are the second-best options you can get in the title. While they are not as strong as the S-tier, characters from other tiers do not stand a chance against them. Upgrading them at every opportunity is the best strategy to use them effectively in this open-world game. Here is the list of A-tier Valkyries:
- Kallen Kaslana with her battlesuit Sin Hunter battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Valkyrie Ranger battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Dimension Breaker battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Divine Pray battlesuit
- Murata Himeko with her battlesuit Scarlet battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit White Comet battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her battlesuit Valkyrie Strike battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Black Nucleus battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Snowy Sniper battlesuit
- Murata Himeko with her battlesuit Arctic Kriegsmesser battlesuit
- Liliya Olenyeva with her battlesuit Blueberry Blitz battlesuit
- Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Valkyrie Strike battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse with her battlesuit Bloodmoon Embrace battlesuit
- Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Shadow Dance battlesuit
- Fischl with her battlesuit Prinzessin der Verurteilung! battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Dawn of Silver Wolf battlesuit
- Natasha Cioara with her battlesuit Midnight Absinthe battlesuit
- Kallen Kaslana with her battlesuit Seigi-Sou Imayoh battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Drive Kometa battlesuit
- Murata Himeko with her battlesuit Battle Storm battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Yamabuki Armor battlesuit
- Fu Hua with her battlesuit Valkyrie Accipiter battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse with her battlesuit Stalker Phantom Iron battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse with her battlesuit Violet Executer battlesuit
- Raiden Mei with her battlesuit Crimson Impulse battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse with her battlesuit Sakuno Rondo battlesuit
- Bronya Zaychik with her battlesuit Chariot battlesuit
- Mobius with her battlesuit Infinite Ouroboros battlesuit
- Shigure Kira with her Sugary Starburst battlesuit
B-tier Valkyries
Honkai Impact 3 Valkyries in this tier are average fighters and are ideal for early mid-game stages. If you have these characters in your roster, upgrade them whenever possible. Here is the list of B-tier Valkyries in this RPG title:
- Eden with her battlesuit Golden Diva battlesuit
- Carole Pepper with her battlesuit Sweet ‘n’ Spicy battlesuit
- Ai Hyperion with her Chrono Navi battlesuit
- Kallen Kaslana with her Sixth Serenade battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her White Knight Moonlight battlesuit
- PROMETHEUS with her Terminal Aide 0017 battlesuit
- Kiana Kaslana with her Void Drifter battlesuit
- Raiden Mei with her Lightning Empress battlesuit
- Raiden Mei with her Striker Fulminata battlesuit
- Raiden Mei with her Danzai Spectramancer battlesuit
- Murata Himeko with her Blood Rose battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse with her Celestial Hymn battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse with her Starlit Astrologos battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse with her Argent Knight Artemis battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse with her Spina Astera battlesuit
- Rita Rossweisse with her Umbral Rose battlesuit
- Durandal with her Valkyrie Gloria battlesuit
- Rozaliya Olenyeva with her Molotov Cherry battlesuit
- Seele Vollerei with her Swallowtail Phantasm battlesuit
- Yae Sakura with her Unforgotten Apostle battlesuit
- Yae Sakura with her Flame Sakitama battlesuit
- Yae Sakura with her Heretic Miko battlesuit
- Yae Sakura with her Night Kasumi battlesuit
- Fu Hua with her Shadow Knight Moonblade battlesuit
- Fu Hua with her Chi Ling (Phoenix) battlesuit
- Fu Hua with her Hawk of the Fog battlesuit
- Fu Hua with her Seneschal battlesuit
- Asuka Shikinami Langley with her Blazing Hope battlesuit
- Elysia with her Miss Pink Elf battlesuit
- Theresa Apocalypse with her Valkyrie Pledge battlesuit
C-tier Valkyries
It is best to avoid using these characters in battle. They are the worst fighters and provide utility only in the early stages. Beginner players can use these Valkyries to understand the gameplay and familiarize themselves with the mechanics. Below is the list of B-tier Valkyries in this mobile action title:
- Aponia with her Disciplinary Perdition battlesuit
- Pardofelis with her Riverist Calico battlesuit
- Vill-V with her Helical Contraption battlesuit
- Griseo with her Starry Impression battlesuit
- Murata Himeko with her Valkyrie Triumph battlesuit
- Murata Himeko with her Arctic Kriegsmesser battlesuit
It is noteworthy that the tier list of Honkai Impact 3 changes with every update the game receives. The developers at miHoYo introduce new battlesuits while buffing or nerfing some. As a result, some Valkyries become stronger and overpower others, shifting the power of the meta and changing the tier list.