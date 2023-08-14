Tower of God New World Tier List (August 2023)

Tower of God New World is the latest addition to the idle gacha RPG genre. It was released on July 26, 2023, featuring the universe and characters created by SIU. Based on the webtoon comics Tower of God, players form a team of five characters and engage in battles to ascend the tower. Netmarble has added 30 characters to the title’s roster, each with unique elements.

Additionally, each unit performs unique roles on the battlefield. Choosing the strongest and avoiding the weakest ones to clear the content is crucial in RPG games. This article provides a comprehensive tier list for August 2023, ranking every Tower of God New World character.

All Characters ranked in Tower of God New World (August 2023)

Tower of God New World characters (Image via Netmarble)

Tower of God New World classifies each character in different positions. They perform one of these roles: Tank, Warrior, Assassin, Ranged, Mage, and Support. Further, each of them has unique elements which are either weak or strong against each other. Here are the details of each element:

Blue beats Red

beats Red beats Green

beats Green beats Blue

Additionally, there are two elements - Purple and Yellow which counter each other and are more robust than the other three elements.

This article classifies each character under the SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gacha titles’ tier lists, the SS tier includes the most substantial characters, and C offers the weakest units.

SS-tier

Evan Edroch in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Units in this tier are the strongest in the current meta. They quickly help clear the content in all game modes. No matter what role the units in this tier play, they simply overpower every other character in this idle title. Here is the tier list:

Evan Edroch [Fast Ship]

Evankhell [Hellfire]

Karaka [Steel Armored]

Khun Mascheny [Data]

Khun Mascheny [Lightning Spear]

Zahard [Data]

S-tier

Hwaryun in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

Although the SS-tier units are the strongest ones, some characters from the S-tier can be as strong as them, by performing limit breaks and upgrading their proficiency. Here is the tier list of S-tier Tower of God New World units:

Amigocharz [Red Wings]

Bam [Black March]

Endorsi [Princess]

Ghost [Dark Abyss]

Ha Yuri [Red Rose]

Hansung Yu [Deep-Sea Fish]

Hwaryun [The Secretive Guide]

Khun Aguero [Strategist]

Khun Hatzling [Gamer]

Lero Ro [Tactician]

Laure [Insightful One]

Lozeal [Proud Waves]

Narae Seonwoo [Anima]

Rachel [Young Girl]

Wangnan Ja [Forever Prepping]

A-tier

Anaak in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

These characters cannot be deemed weak, but they are not so strong either. They rank third according to their battle prowess. Pairing them with SS or S-tier ones is the best strategy to utilize their potential. Upgrading them at every opportunity is strongly advisable. Below is the tier list of all A-tier characters in this RPG title:

Anaak [Green April]

Arkraptor [Black Horn]

Blarode [One-eyed Wolf]

Edin Dan [Speedster]

Hatz [Dual Swords]

Horyang Kang [Wings of Destruction]

Kurdan [Disruptor]

Michael [Doctor]

Miseng Yeo [Blooming Flower]

Prince [Bora Bora]

Quant [Black Fish]

Quaetro [Arsonist]

Rak [Hunter]

B-tier

Shibisu in New World (Image via Netmarble)

B-tier units are average fighters who are better suited for early stages. However, incorporating only them in your roster does not guarantee a win in every match. Here is their tier list:

Apple [Red Lighthouse]

Cheonhwa Hong [Knight]

Changsoo Yeon [Imugi]

Chungchung [South Wind]

Dede Cancho [Rapper]

Gyetang [Yellow Feathers]

Grey [Void]

Leeron 3 [Slugger]

Lurker Kim [Godfather]

Serena [Thief]

Shibisu [Deadly Martial Arts]

Tin [Flail]

C-tier

Palgyeon in Tower of God New World (Image via Netmarble)

These characters are the weakest ones in the current meta and it is advised to avoid them in all situations. You should obtain higher-tier units to clear the game’s later stages. Below is the tier list of all C-tier units in Tower of God New World:

Chichi [Guns Akimbo]

Deod [One-Eyed Swordsman]

Goseng Yeo [Pink Knit Sweater]

Hyun Seoung [Man of Virtue]

Katan [Dark Spirit]

Kon [Dual Swords]

Levin [Sniper]

Leo [Challenger]

Mauchi [Spear Thrower]

Noma [Honorable Brother]

Palgyeon [Four-eyed Swordsman]

Ryan [Grey Needle]

Shopin [Prophet]

Super Dude [One Strike]

Yeongsuk [Gemmed Rings]

It is important to note that the tier list changes frequently. When the developers at Netmarble update the title, characters are either buffed or nerfed, and even new ones are introduced. It will cause the power to change hands, affecting the rank of each character and ultimately changing the tier list.