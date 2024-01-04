Tower of God New World tier list (January 2024)

Tower of God New World is an RPG gacha game based on the webtoon series Tower of God. It has a vast roster of over 60 characters with unique, upgradable abilities and skills. Each possesses unique elemental types: Yellow, Purple, Blue, Green, and Red. Netmarble updates the title regularly and releases new characters monthly, the latest being (Data) Gustang in the December 20, 2023 update.

Selecting the best units to use and upgrade might be daunting due to its ever-changing meta and vast roster. That said, this article ranks all Tower of God New World characters in a tier list for January 2024. It helps build a team with the most robust characters for an easy in-game journey.

(Black March) Bam and (Fast Ship) Evan stands atop the Tower of God New World’s tier list for January 2024

While building a Tower of God New World team, you must consider the foes' element types and use characters who can exploit them. You can deal two times more damage using units with an elemental advantage over enemies. However, you only inflict half of the damage against enemies with stronger elemental types. The Red, Blue, and Green interact with each other in the following ways:

Red is weak against Blue and strong against Green

Green is weak against Red and strong against Blue

Blue is weak against Green and strong against Red

The Yellow and Purple elements only interact with each other. Using the Yellow-type units more than the number of Purple-type in the opponent's squad gives you an advantage, and vice versa. Additionally, using a specific number of teammates with the same elements also triggers buffs for the team.

With that in mind, this article classifies all playable characters with their elemental types into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. The most robust units are in SS-tiers and weakest in C like other gachas tier lists.

SS-tier

(Black March) Bam in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

SS-tier contains the most robust Tower of God New World units. You will find a majority of SSR+ characters here. Although they might be hard to obtain, you don’t have to worry about any enemy with these by your side.

(Black March) Bam: Yellow

(Fast Ship) Evan: Yellow

(Flame User) Yihwa Yeon: Yellow

(Steel Armored) Karaka: Purple

(Strategist) Khun Aguero: Purple

(Hellfire) Evankhell: Red

(Thorn) Viole: Red

(Center Director) Blanc: Blue

(Data) Khun Mascheny: Blue

(Flight) Urek Mazino: Blue

(Data) Zahard: Green

S-tier

(Data) Khun Edahn in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

If you don’t have many SS-tier units, the ones in the S-tier are your best choices. They can conveniently obliterate enemies at any stage. However, you must upgrade them whenever possible, equip them with higher rarity gear, and awaken them for the best results.

(Data) Khun Edahn: Yellow

(Honey Bee) Vespa: Yellow

(Assassin) Khun Kiseia: Purple

(Data) Gustang: Purple

(Demonic Fragment) Hoaqin: Purple

(Lightning Spear) Khun Mascheny: Purple

(Young Girl) Rachel: Purple

(Black Horn) Arkraptor: Red

(Maniacal) Xia Xia: Red

(Lightning Pill) Khun Ran: Blue

(One-eyed Wolf) Blarode: Blue

(Doomsday Herald) Yeonhee: Green

(Proud Waves) Lozeal: Green

A-tier

(Red Wings) Amigocharz in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

While using A-tier Tower of God New World units, ensure you max out their upgrades, equip them with the best gear available, and awaken them whenever possible. Although not the most robust in the current meta of this mobile gacha title, they can help you get through mid-game stages.

(Dual Swords) Hatz: Yellow

(Forever Prepping) Wangnan Ja: Yellow

(Pink Knit Sweater) Goseng Yo: Yellow

(Anima) Narae Seonwoo: Purple

(Princess) Endorsi: Purple

(Destined Path) Hwaryun: Red

(Musician) Yellowy: Red

(Red Wings) Amigocharz: Red

(Tactician) Lero Ro: Blue

(Child) Endorsi: Green

(Infernal Blademaster) Shane: Green

(Insightful One) Laure: Green

(Phoenix Incarnate) Rachel: Green

(South Wind) Chungchung

B-tier

(Green April) Anaak in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

The B-tier consists of Tower of God New World units that contribute minimal to your team. They are helpful only in early chapters and some mid-game stages and won’t become robust even after upgrades. You should go for SS, S, and A tier units rather than invest your resources in them.

(Hunter) Rak: Yellow

(Void) Grey: Yellow

(Yellow Feathers) Gyetang: Yellow

(Dark Abyss) Ghost: Purple

(Green April) Anaak: Red

(Red Lighthouse) Apple: Red

(Crimson Soul) Novick: Blue

(Disruptor) Kurdan: Blue

(Gamer) Khun Hatzling: Blue

(Wings of Destruction) Horyang Kang: Blue

(Pitcher) Mule Love: Green

(Red Rose) Ha Yuri: Green

(Deadly Martial Arts) Shibisu: Yellow

(Knight) Cheonhwa Hong: Yellow

(Bora Bora) Prince: Purple

(Godfather) Lurker Kim: Purple

(Deep-sea Fish) Hansung Yu: Red

C-tier

(Doctor) Michael in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

The weakest units are in the C-tier. Avoid them if you want an easy in-game journey in this idle title. However, beginners can use them to understand the gameplay and meta better.

(Doctor) Michael: Red

(Arsonist) Quaetro: Blue

(Black Fish) Quant: Blue

(Blooming Flower) Miseng Yo: Green

(Speedster) Edin Dan: Green

(Delivery Boy) Nya Nia: Yellow

(Rapper) Dede Cancho: Yellow

(Devil’s Arm) Robdevil: Purple

(Flail) Tin: Purple

(Punk) Blarogue: Purple

(Imugi) Changsoo Yeon: Purple

(Sky Bead) Hax: Red

(Renegade) Hoh: Blue

(Survivor) Paracule: Blue

(Thief) Serena: Blue

(Slugger) Leeron 3: Green

(Soft Rock) Bokdol Yu

That covers our Tower of God New World tier list for January 2024.