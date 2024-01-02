Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list (January 2024)

Goddess of Victory Nikke offers RPG elements mixed with third-person shooter combat mechanics in its gameplay. It features female soldiers called Nikkes as playable characters with unique weapons, skills, and upgradable abilities. You take the Commander’s role, build a squad, and battle in various game modes against Raptures to save the world.
The developer, Shift Up, regularly updates the title, introduces new Nikkes, and adjusts existing ones. This ever-changing meta might pose difficulties while choosing the best Nikkes to invest in and deploy on the battlefield.
This article ranks every Nikke from the best to worst in a tier list for January 2024.
Red Hood and Blanc tops the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for January 2024
Goddess of Victory Nikke has received monthly updates from Shift Up since its release. These updates change the tier list every month because the developer debuts new Nikkes, buff, or Nerf existing ones, which shifts the meta’s power. Some characters climb up the rank, and others go down, ultimately changing the tier list.
It’s also noteworthy that the tier list is only a general overview of the meta’s current state. You are advised to upgrade and use your favorite characters. Additionally, include Nikkes of all Burst Types (I, II, and III) while building a squad to trigger Full Burst and deal massive damage.
With that said, this article ranks all Goddess of Victory Nikke characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. SS-tier has the most robust units, and C offers the weakest.
SS-tier
Nikkes in this tier are the most robust ones available in the current meta of this action RPG. Use them in your squad for a relaxing and easy in-game journey. You can upgrade them and make your team more formidable. However, these units are hard to obtain and require significant resources for upgrades.
- Red Hood
- Blanc
- Alice
- Liter
- Noir
- Scarlet
- Modernia
- Anis: Sparkling Summer
- Privaty
- Maxwell
- Dorothy
- A2
- 2B
- Noise
- Snow White
- Rapunzel
- Tia
- Naga
- Ludmilla: Winter Owner
S-tier
These Nikkes are the second-best options; they are less robust than SS-tier units but can overpower every other. Although upgrading them consumes more of your resources, it makes them as powerful as the SS tier.
- Drake
- Pepper
- Helm
- Centi
- Volume
- Sugar
- Snow White: Innocent Days
- Dolla
- Rupee
- Viper
- Laplace
- Harran
- Poli
- Biscuit
A-tier
The A-tier Nikkes have average stats when you obtain them. However, they can become one of your squad's most valuable additions. Upgrade them whenever possible and perform the limit break to make them robust.
- Power
- Guilty
- Anne: Miracle Fairy
- Marciana
- Guillotine
- Helm: Aquamarine
- Miranda
- Noah
- Mary: Bay Goddess
- Mast
- Tove
- Quiry
- Jackal
- Makima
- Diesel
- Admi
- Nihilister
- Soda
- D
- Soline
- N102
- Quency
- Milk
- Yulha
B-tier
The B tier of the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list offers characters with average battle prowess. They can help you reach mid-game content but don’t help you progress further. It’s best to spend your Gems or Advanced Vouchers to pull for Nikkes that rank at SS, S, and A tiers than to upgrade them.
- Vesti
- Sakura
- Folkwang
- Epinel
- Yuni
- Cocoa
- Brid
- Nero
- Neon: Blue Ocean
- Isabel
- Anis
- Frima
- Sin
- Maiden
- Ludmilla
- Emma
- Aria
- Neve
- Exia
- Julia
- Mihara
- Eunhwa
C-tier
These Goddess of Victory Nikke units are only suited for beginners. They become your faithful companion in the early stages, helping you understand this gacha game’s meta and familiarize yourself with its gameplay.
- Rapi
- Rupee: Winter Shopper
- Mary
- Neon
- Rosanna
- Signal
- Rei
- Ether
- Belorta
- Yan
- Product 23
- iDoll Ocean
- Mica
- iDoll Sun
- Crow
- Delta
- Soldier FA
- iDoll Flower
- Soldier EG
- Product 08
- Product 12
- Soldier OW