Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list (January 2024)

Goddess of Victory Nikke offers RPG elements mixed with third-person shooter combat mechanics in its gameplay. It features female soldiers called Nikkes as playable characters with unique weapons, skills, and upgradable abilities. You take the Commander’s role, build a squad, and battle in various game modes against Raptures to save the world.

The developer, Shift Up, regularly updates the title, introduces new Nikkes, and adjusts existing ones. This ever-changing meta might pose difficulties while choosing the best Nikkes to invest in and deploy on the battlefield.

This article ranks every Nikke from the best to worst in a tier list for January 2024.

Red Hood and Blanc tops the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for January 2024

Goddess of Victory Nikke has received monthly updates from Shift Up since its release. These updates change the tier list every month because the developer debuts new Nikkes, buff, or Nerf existing ones, which shifts the meta’s power. Some characters climb up the rank, and others go down, ultimately changing the tier list.

It’s also noteworthy that the tier list is only a general overview of the meta’s current state. You are advised to upgrade and use your favorite characters. Additionally, include Nikkes of all Burst Types (I, II, and III) while building a squad to trigger Full Burst and deal massive damage.

With that said, this article ranks all Goddess of Victory Nikke characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. SS-tier has the most robust units, and C offers the weakest.

SS-tier

Red Hood is one of the best Nikkes who wields Sniper Rifle. (Image via Shift Up)

Nikkes in this tier are the most robust ones available in the current meta of this action RPG. Use them in your squad for a relaxing and easy in-game journey. You can upgrade them and make your team more formidable. However, these units are hard to obtain and require significant resources for upgrades.

Red Hood

Blanc

Alice

Liter

Noir

Scarlet

Modernia

Anis: Sparkling Summer

Privaty

Maxwell

Dorothy

A2

2B

Noise

Snow White

Rapunzel

Tia

Naga

Ludmilla: Winter Owner

S-tier

Drake uses Shotgun and belongs to the Attacker class. (Image via Shift Up)

These Nikkes are the second-best options; they are less robust than SS-tier units but can overpower every other. Although upgrading them consumes more of your resources, it makes them as powerful as the SS tier.

Drake

Pepper

Helm

Centi

Volume

Sugar

Snow White: Innocent Days

Dolla

Rupee

Viper

Laplace

Harran

Poli

Biscuit

A-tier

Power in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

The A-tier Nikkes have average stats when you obtain them. However, they can become one of your squad's most valuable additions. Upgrade them whenever possible and perform the limit break to make them robust.

Power

Guilty

Anne: Miracle Fairy

Marciana

Guillotine

Helm: Aquamarine

Miranda

Noah

Mary: Bay Goddess

Mast

Tove

Quiry

Jackal

Makima

Diesel

Admi

Nihilister

Soda

D

Soline

N102

Quency

Milk

Yulha

B-tier

Sakura in Goddess of Victory. (Image via Shift Up)

The B tier of the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list offers characters with average battle prowess. They can help you reach mid-game content but don’t help you progress further. It’s best to spend your Gems or Advanced Vouchers to pull for Nikkes that rank at SS, S, and A tiers than to upgrade them.

Vesti

Sakura

Folkwang

Epinel

Yuni

Cocoa

Brid

Nero

Neon: Blue Ocean

Isabel

Anis

Frima

Sin

Maiden

Ludmilla

Emma

Aria

Neve

Exia

Julia

Mihara

Eunhwa

C-tier

Rapi in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

These Goddess of Victory Nikke units are only suited for beginners. They become your faithful companion in the early stages, helping you understand this gacha game’s meta and familiarize yourself with its gameplay.

Rapi

Rupee: Winter Shopper

Mary

Neon

Rosanna

Signal

Rei

Ether

Belorta

Yan

Product 23

iDoll Ocean

Mica

iDoll Sun

Crow

Delta

Soldier FA

iDoll Flower

Soldier EG

Product 08

Product 12

Soldier OW