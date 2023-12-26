Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code for free items and how to redeem

Goddess of Victory Nikke developers at Shift Up revealed a special Christmas gift for the fans. Through an X (formerly Twitter) post, the company wished all players Merry Christmas and presented a letter given by Nikkes to all Commanders, thanking them for their help and support. The post also includes a gift code, which you can redeem for free Gems. This premium in-game currency can then be used to summon characters and purchase other resources.

In this article, you can find the Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code, a step-by-step guide to redeem it, and reward details. It also lists other active codes that provide free in-game items in December 2023.

Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code and rewards

Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code. (Image via X.com/@NIKKE_en)

Shift Up releases Goddess of Victory Nikke codes when the title gets a new update or hits a set milestone on other celebratory occasions. You can find them on the game's official social media accounts, like X and Facebook.

Here is the Christmas gift code and rewards it offers:

1) Christmas gift code: NIKKECHRISTMAS

Rewards:

300 Gems

The above Christmas gift code remains valid until January 31, 2024. Therefore, redeem them within the time limit to successfully claim free Crystals. Moreover, you can use the code only once per account.

Here are other codes of this mobile gacha title that are active in December 2023:

1) Redeem code: NIKKE1STYEAR

Rewards:

100 Crystals

2) Redeem code: NIKKE1104

Rewards:

1 Credit Case

3) Redeem code: NIKKE2023

Rewards:

100 Gems

4) Redeem code: NIKKEPC

Rewards:

100 Gems

5) Redeem code: NIKKEFOR2023

Rewards:

100 Gems

Note that the above codes expire after a certain period, so redeem them as soon as possible.

A step-by-step guide to redeem Goddess of Victory codes

Enter the code into the box and hit the Confirm button. (Image via Shift Up)

You can visit the in-game code redemption center and claim the freebies. Here are the steps that you must follow to redeem the codes:

Launch the app on your device.

Enter the Lobby and click the Main Menu button at the top right corner.

It opens the Sub Menu window; click the Notice button.

In the Event Notice tab, scroll down until you see the CD-Key Redemption Portal and click on it.

Hit the Tap to Enter button to access the CD-Key Redemption Portal.

Type or copy-paste the Christmas gift code into the Enter CD-Key box.

Tap the Confirm button.

Exit the portal and tap the Mail button at the top-right corner.

Claim your free Crystals.

The codes are case-sensitive, and you must enter them in the same format provided by Shift Up to claim freebies successfully.

List of all Expired codes for December 2023

Here is the list of codes that have expired as of December 2023:

1STANNIVERSARYWITHU

1STANNIVSHOW

1AWL08GVN

1AWK6LK3G

NIKKE1YEAR

BEMYCOMMANDER

NIKKELANGSAKALAM

LoveUCommander2023

BRINGOUTTHEBIGBALLOONS

IFYOUREALLYWANTMERIGHT

LOCKNROLL

NIKKEKRGOOGLEPLAY0901

BORN2BNIKKE

NIKKECOMICMARKET102

CUAGAIN8THAILAND

RELEASETHEKRAKEN

SUMMERAGAINMYSG

NIKKESUMMERTIME

NIKKESUMMER2023

Nikke180daysFreeGifts

nikkehalfanniv

TEACHMEHOWTOD0GGIE

TH03LOVEBiSCUIT

NIKKE

NIKKEGIFT

NIKEENEWYEAR

NIKKEKRHAPPYHOLIDAY2022

NIKKEKR

NIKKEXMASEU

NikkeSurprise

NIKKETIMAEUSS

WABBITLAVEET

HAPPY6MONTHS

PINKPETALS

THAILAND07NYA08NK

PUSACAT

NIKKEXMAS

NIKKEFORYOU

NIKKE47CAMPAIGN

NIKKESAKURA

NIKKE777

NIKKENO1

NK02V14DG

NIKKEGame8Vtuber

Ha17X5Du

Crnikke

Igotnikke

1104Nikketh

Nikkecongrat04

Nikkecongrat11

Nikkelaunch04

Nikke04Congrat

Congratnikke04

Congratnikke11

Nikke11Congrat

Mynikke

Nikkeluv

Nikke2022

That covers our Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code and redemption steps. Interested players can check the game’s tier list for an easy in-game journey.