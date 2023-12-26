Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code for free items and how to redeem

Goddess of Victory Nikke developers at Shift Up revealed a special Christmas gift for the fans. Through an X (formerly Twitter) post, the company wished all players Merry Christmas and presented a letter given by Nikkes to all Commanders, thanking them for their help and support. The post also includes a gift code, which you can redeem for free Gems. This premium in-game currency can then be used to summon characters and purchase other resources.
In this article, you can find the Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code, a step-by-step guide to redeem it, and reward details. It also lists other active codes that provide free in-game items in December 2023.
Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code and rewards
Shift Up releases Goddess of Victory Nikke codes when the title gets a new update or hits a set milestone on other celebratory occasions. You can find them on the game's official social media accounts, like X and Facebook.
Here is the Christmas gift code and rewards it offers:
1) Christmas gift code: NIKKECHRISTMAS
Rewards:
- 300 Gems
The above Christmas gift code remains valid until January 31, 2024. Therefore, redeem them within the time limit to successfully claim free Crystals. Moreover, you can use the code only once per account.
Here are other codes of this mobile gacha title that are active in December 2023:
1) Redeem code: NIKKE1STYEAR
Rewards:
- 100 Crystals
2) Redeem code: NIKKE1104
Rewards:
- 1 Credit Case
3) Redeem code: NIKKE2023
Rewards:
- 100 Gems
4) Redeem code: NIKKEPC
Rewards:
- 100 Gems
5) Redeem code: NIKKEFOR2023
Rewards:
- 100 Gems
Note that the above codes expire after a certain period, so redeem them as soon as possible.
A step-by-step guide to redeem Goddess of Victory codes
You can visit the in-game code redemption center and claim the freebies. Here are the steps that you must follow to redeem the codes:
- Launch the app on your device.
- Enter the Lobby and click the Main Menu button at the top right corner.
- It opens the Sub Menu window; click the Notice button.
- In the Event Notice tab, scroll down until you see the CD-Key Redemption Portal and click on it.
- Hit the Tap to Enter button to access the CD-Key Redemption Portal.
- Type or copy-paste the Christmas gift code into the Enter CD-Key box.
- Tap the Confirm button.
- Exit the portal and tap the Mail button at the top-right corner.
- Claim your free Crystals.
The codes are case-sensitive, and you must enter them in the same format provided by Shift Up to claim freebies successfully.
List of all Expired codes for December 2023
Here is the list of codes that have expired as of December 2023:
- 1STANNIVERSARYWITHU
- 1STANNIVSHOW
- 1AWL08GVN
- 1AWK6LK3G
- NIKKE1YEAR
- BEMYCOMMANDER
- NIKKELANGSAKALAM
- LoveUCommander2023
- BRINGOUTTHEBIGBALLOONS
- IFYOUREALLYWANTMERIGHT
- LOCKNROLL
- NIKKEKRGOOGLEPLAY0901
- BORN2BNIKKE
- NIKKECOMICMARKET102
- CUAGAIN8THAILAND
- RELEASETHEKRAKEN
- SUMMERAGAINMYSG
- NIKKESUMMERTIME
- NIKKESUMMER2023
- Nikke180daysFreeGifts
- nikkehalfanniv
- TEACHMEHOWTOD0GGIE
- TH03LOVEBiSCUIT
- NIKKE
- NIKKEGIFT
- NIKEENEWYEAR
- NIKKEKRHAPPYHOLIDAY2022
- NIKKEKR
- NIKKEXMASEU
- NikkeSurprise
- NIKKETIMAEUSS
- WABBITLAVEET
- HAPPY6MONTHS
- PINKPETALS
- THAILAND07NYA08NK
- PUSACAT
- NIKKEXMAS
- NIKKEFORYOU
- NIKKE47CAMPAIGN
- NIKKESAKURA
- NIKKE777
- NIKKENO1
- NK02V14DG
- NIKKEGame8Vtuber
- Ha17X5Du
- Crnikke
- Igotnikke
- 1104Nikketh
- Nikkecongrat04
- Nikkecongrat11
- Nikkelaunch04
- Nikke04Congrat
- Congratnikke04
- Congratnikke11
- Nikke11Congrat
- Mynikke
- Nikkeluv
- Nikke2022
That covers our Goddess of Victory Nikke Christmas gift code and redemption steps. Interested players can check the game’s tier list for an easy in-game journey.