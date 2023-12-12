Goddess of Victory NIKKE tier list (December 2023)

Goddess of Victory Nikke, a third-person shooter mobile game developed by Shift Up, features gacha mechanics to obtain characters and in-game resources. It places players in the role of a commander, creating a squad of six Nikkes, female soldiers with various types of guns, such as Assault rifles, shotguns, and more, to fight Raptures.

The title features over 80 characters with unique skills and abilities. The developer frequently introduces new Nikkes with regular updates, and the recent December 7, 2023 update introduced two SSRs. It shifted the meta’s power and changed the ranks of all characters.

That said, This article ranks all playable Goddess of Victory Nikkes according to their battle prowess in the current meta.

Liter and Blanc stand atop the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for December 2023

Like other gacha games, the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list divides all characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. SS-tier offers those Nikkes who overpower every other in the current meta. In contrast, Nikkes in the C-tier are the weakest performers and do not provide any utility in battles.

Here is the tier list of this mobile gacha title for December 2023.

SS-tier

Liter in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

The SS-tier Nikkes can breeze you through any stage in whichever game modes you play. They are the most sought-after and robust characters in the current meta.

Liter

Blanc

Centi

Alice

Modernia

Noir

Scarlet

Red Hood

Dorothy

Rapunzel

Tia

Dolla

Naga

Rupee

A2

Harran

Maxwell

Privaty

Anis: Sparkling Summer

S-tier

Pepper in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

The below-listed Nikkes rank second in the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list. They are less potent than SS-tier; however, upgrade them whenever possible to make them more robust. S-tier Nikkes help you conveniently clear early and mid-game stages, but you might face challenges in the late game.

Noise

Admi

Helm: Aquamarine

Diesel

Guilty

2B

Drake

Helm

Snow White: Innocent Days

Laplace

Ludmilla: Winter Owner

Power

Snow White

Mary Bay: Goddess

Ludmilla

Pepper

Sakura

Volume

Biscuit

Makima

Marciana

Poli

Quency

Maiden

A-tier

Noah in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

A-tier units might not be a viable option to include in your squad. However, they can help you in niche situations like farming stages and side events. However, upgrading them at every opportunity is recommended to win more matches.

Jackal

Miranda

N102

Soda

Tove

Rupee: Winter Shopper

Yan

Folkwang

Nero

Anne: Miracle Fairy

Nihilister

Noah

Sin

Viper

Yuni

Vesti

B-tier

Pascal in Goddess of Victory. (Image via Shift Up)

Nikkes who rank at B-tier are not robust enough to yield winning battle results. They are best fit for early and some mid-game stages. It’s best you go for Nikkes, ranking at SS, S, and A tiers.

Cocoa

Emma

Exia

Frima

Mary

Milk

Pascal

Rei

Anis

Aria

Mast

Novel

Signal

Neon: Blue Ocean

D

Guillotine

Rapi

Yulha

Quiry

Sugar

C-tier

Anchor in Goddess of Victory. (Image via Shift Up)

The C-tier characters are the worst performers on the battlefield. They are best fit for beginners to understand the meta better and familiarize themselves with its gameplay.

Anchor

Ether

Mica

Neon

Rosanna

Belorta

Delta

Eunhwa

Himeno

Crow

Isabel

Julia

Mihara

Neve

Soline

iDoll Flower

iDoll Ocean

Product 08

Soldier OW

Product 23

Soldier FA

iDoll Sun

Product 12

Soldier EG

Notably, the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list changes monthly, with new Nikkes, stories, and content, causing a shift in the meta’s power. It changes the ranks of all existing characters, ultimately changing the tier list.