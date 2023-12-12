Goddess of Victory NIKKE tier list (December 2023)

Goddess of Victory Nikke, a third-person shooter mobile game developed by Shift Up, features gacha mechanics to obtain characters and in-game resources. It places players in the role of a commander, creating a squad of six Nikkes, female soldiers with various types of guns, such as Assault rifles, shotguns, and more, to fight Raptures.
The title features over 80 characters with unique skills and abilities. The developer frequently introduces new Nikkes with regular updates, and the recent December 7, 2023 update introduced two SSRs. It shifted the meta’s power and changed the ranks of all characters.
That said, This article ranks all playable Goddess of Victory Nikkes according to their battle prowess in the current meta.
Liter and Blanc stand atop the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for December 2023
Like other gacha games, the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list divides all characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. SS-tier offers those Nikkes who overpower every other in the current meta. In contrast, Nikkes in the C-tier are the weakest performers and do not provide any utility in battles.
Here is the tier list of this mobile gacha title for December 2023.
SS-tier
The SS-tier Nikkes can breeze you through any stage in whichever game modes you play. They are the most sought-after and robust characters in the current meta.
- Liter
- Blanc
- Centi
- Alice
- Modernia
- Noir
- Scarlet
- Red Hood
- Dorothy
- Rapunzel
- Tia
- Dolla
- Naga
- Rupee
- A2
- Harran
- Maxwell
- Privaty
- Anis: Sparkling Summer
S-tier
The below-listed Nikkes rank second in the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list. They are less potent than SS-tier; however, upgrade them whenever possible to make them more robust. S-tier Nikkes help you conveniently clear early and mid-game stages, but you might face challenges in the late game.
- Noise
- Admi
- Helm: Aquamarine
- Diesel
- Guilty
- 2B
- Drake
- Helm
- Snow White: Innocent Days
- Laplace
- Ludmilla: Winter Owner
- Power
- Snow White
- Mary Bay: Goddess
- Ludmilla
- Pepper
- Sakura
- Volume
- Biscuit
- Makima
- Marciana
- Poli
- Quency
- Maiden
A-tier
A-tier units might not be a viable option to include in your squad. However, they can help you in niche situations like farming stages and side events. However, upgrading them at every opportunity is recommended to win more matches.
- Jackal
- Miranda
- N102
- Soda
- Tove
- Rupee: Winter Shopper
- Yan
- Folkwang
- Nero
- Anne: Miracle Fairy
- Nihilister
- Noah
- Sin
- Viper
- Yuni
- Vesti
B-tier
Nikkes who rank at B-tier are not robust enough to yield winning battle results. They are best fit for early and some mid-game stages. It’s best you go for Nikkes, ranking at SS, S, and A tiers.
- Cocoa
- Emma
- Exia
- Frima
- Mary
- Milk
- Pascal
- Rei
- Anis
- Aria
- Mast
- Novel
- Signal
- Neon: Blue Ocean
- D
- Guillotine
- Rapi
- Yulha
- Quiry
- Sugar
C-tier
The C-tier characters are the worst performers on the battlefield. They are best fit for beginners to understand the meta better and familiarize themselves with its gameplay.
- Anchor
- Ether
- Mica
- Neon
- Rosanna
- Belorta
- Delta
- Eunhwa
- Himeno
- Crow
- Isabel
- Julia
- Mihara
- Neve
- Soline
- iDoll Flower
- iDoll Ocean
- Product 08
- Soldier OW
- Product 23
- Soldier FA
- iDoll Sun
- Product 12
- Soldier EG
Notably, the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list changes monthly, with new Nikkes, stories, and content, causing a shift in the meta’s power. It changes the ranks of all existing characters, ultimately changing the tier list.