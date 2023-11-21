Goddess of Victory Nikke Alone Survivor story update: New character, events, and more

Goddess of Victory Nikke celebrated its first anniversary on November 4, 2023, by introducing two new Nikkes, several in-game events, hosted giveaways, and many free rewards for the Commanders. The title is rolling out another update packed with new content this month, debuting another SSR Nikke, Costume, and plenty of events for fans to further enjoy the Nikke universe.

The server closes on November 23 between 11:00 to 15:00 UTC +9 for maintenance, after which fans can journey through a new story and participate in various events, challenge stages, Union Raid, and more. This article provides detailed information about all the upcoming Goddess of Victory Nikke content.

New Goddess of Victory Nikke update: what’s in store?

Goddess of Victory Nikke Alone Survivor event goes live on November 23, 2023. (Image via Shift Up)

The upcoming November 23 Goddess of Victory Nikke update introduces a new character, Costume, story event, a 7-day login event, new commodities, and the December Mission pass.

New Goddess of Victory Nikke character

Tove in Goddess of Victory NIkke. (Image via Shift Up)

A new Nikke, Tove, with an Assault Rifle firearm in her hand, enters after the update. She's a newbie in the Unlimited squad who claims to be a survival expert. Her skill enhances the combat power of all teammates wielding Shotgun firearms and grants buff to them. Here are her details:

Grade: SSR

Class: Supporter

Weapon: Energetic Survivor (Assault Rifle)

Code: Water

Manufacturer: Missilis

How to obtain SSR Tove

Tove's Special Recruitment banner. (Image via Shift Up)

Commanders can include this Goddess of Victory Nikke character in their squad by summoning from Tove’s Special Recruitment banner, which will be live from November 23 to December 7. Players can use only Advanced Recruit Vouchers to summon on this banner, offering a 2% chance of acquiring Tove.

Alternatively, they can visit the Mileage Shop and exchange Tove for 200 Gold Mileage Tickets that are obtainable by performing summons on the Special Recruit banners.

Notably, Tove will be available in the Ordinary, Social Point Recruit, and from Mold items after the Special Recruit ends on December 7.

Goddess of Victory Nikke's new events

A 7-day login event, Survivor Signal in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

The story event, Alone Survivor, will go live on November 23 and conclude on December 7. It revolves around the Goddess of Victory Nikke, Tove. After joining her dream squad, Ultimate, she embarks on search operations with her newly found squadmates.

Commanders must play the story event to see if Tove can showcase her true potential as a survival expert in various search missions. Players can complete the event stages, obtain multiple items, and exchange them for Recruit Vouchers and skill development materials. Its Challenge Stage will also be available during the event, rewarding various development materials for defeating difficult boss stages.

The details of other new events are listed below:

Survivor Signal: The 7-day login event provides free items like Recruitment Vouchers and upgrade materials to players joining the game for each of the event's days.

Full Burst Event: The weekend-only full burst event opens from December 2 to December 4, during which players can get additional rewards in the Interception and Simulation Room.

Coordinated Operation: Players can team up with five Commander friends and challenge the Boss Modernia DMTR. They can also team with union members or players found through random matchmaking. Defeating the boss rewards Broken Core, which can be exchanged in the Recycling Shop for Gems and development materials.

A Union Raid also begins on November 24 and ends on November 30. Players can challenge the boss with their Union members, obtain Union Chips, and exchange them for rewards.

More Goddess of Victory Nikke content

The Miracle Snow story event will be available in the Archives after the November 23 update. (Image via Shift Up)

Other content in this mobile gacha title's upcoming update includes new commodities, a December Mission Pass, and a Costume. Here are the details:

New Costume: A special costume for Noir, Black Rabbit, will also make its way into the Nikke after the update. It can be acquired by reaching the December Mission Pass’s maximum level.

New Commodities: Players can purchase new character packages after the update on November 23 until December 7. Go to the Cash Shop from the Lobby and enter the Limited-Time Package.

December Mission Pass: Commanders can purchase it and complete daily missions to level it up. Each level grants Recruit Vouchers, Mold Items, or other in-game materials. Maxing out the pass level provides a new Costume, Black Rabbit for Noir.

The Miracle Snow story event will also be available in the Archives after the update. One can participate in the Alone Survivor event and get Memory Films to unlock the Miracle Snow.