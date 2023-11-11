5 best ARs (Assault Rifles) to use in Modern Warfare 3 

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's release (MW3), a new sandbox full of a variety of guns, including a substantial number of Assault Rifles (ARs), was introduced.

The meta is still developing, but some ARs have already been adopted as favorites due to their attributes of range, damage, and rate of fire. This makes them ideal for combat, from close-quarters skirmishes to long-range engagements. The MCW, for example, has grown in popularity due to its ease of use and versatility.

This article will go over the top five ARs that players should opt for in Modern Warfare 3.

Top 5 ARs (Assault Rifles) to use in Modern Warfare 3

In terms of distinction, each AR in Modern Warfare 3 has distinct qualities that influence its performance in a variety of situations. Damage output, fire rate, recoil, and range are key factors that influence efficacy. Keeping these factors in mind, let's take a look at which weapons make it to the FPS title's current top five ARs.

4) SVA 545

SVA 545 (Image via Activision)

At 35.6m, the SVA 545 has a time-to-kill (TTK) of 907m/s. This means it can quickly eliminate an enemy, which makes it a lethal weapon in the right hands. It is prevalent with the AN-94 from Call of Duty: Black Ops, precisely, the hyperburst function. Every trigger-push on this Pistol fires two shots at a speedy rate, allowing you to slaughter the competition as long as your aim is accurate.

This Assault Rifle favors accuracy, ambushing opponents with two quick headshots (possibly a third to the torso) and an aggressive overall playstyle. This loadout enhances the SVA 545's run-and-gun capabilities by increasing range, and focuses on making it the most effective weapon for taking headshots.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

5.45 High Grain Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

3) Holger 556

Holger 556 (Image via Activision)

The Holger 556 is an Assault Rifle that appears in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. At 35.6m, it has a time-to-kill (TTK) of 907m/s. It is well-known for its balanced characteristics, which include a noteworthy fire rate and damage output. The weapon also has a remarkable range, making it one of the greatest in its class.

However, recoil control can be difficult, which is where the proper loadout comes into play. This loadout enhances the weapon's accuracy and recoil control without sacrificing other metrics. It enables the Holger 556 to thrive in medium- to long-range combat settings.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

Morn-20 Grip Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

RB Crotalus Assault Stock Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Dot

2) MTZ-556

MTZ-556 (Image via Activision)

The MTZ-556 is a popular assault rifle in video games, particularly Modern Warfare 3. It's the game's first assault weapon, and it's noted for its incredible accuracy at all ranges. Further, its TTK is 907m/s, coming in at a distance of 35.6m.

This means that the MTZ-556 can deal lethal damage promptly and effectively, which makes it a formidable weapon in Modern Warfare 3. Its high TTK also demonstrates its utility in close-quarters fighting, and even mid- to long-range conflicts. Because of its versatility, the MTZ-556 is a popular choice among players as it can dominate at all ranges.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

RB Crotalus Assault Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Optic: Slate Reflector

1) DG-58

DG-58 (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3, the DG-58 is a noteworthy Assault Rifle known for its three-round burst fire and superb recoil control. The real-life QBZ-97, a bullpup assault rifle created and manufactured by Norinco and used by the PLA and PAP in the Republic of China, inspired this weapon. It is unlocked at Level 7, allowing players to access it early in Modern Warfare 3.

Like the MTZ-556, the DG-58's has a high TTK of 907m/s at a distance of 35.6m. Naturally, this value alone shows its effectiveness on the battlefield. Since it's lethal at all ranges, players encouraged to pick it up whenever they come across it. To maximize its potential, they are recommended to go for the build outlined below:

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Cronen OP44

Cronen OP44 Barrel: CDG T-25 Light Barrel

CDG T-25 Light Barrel Stock: Extended TP-9 Buttplate

Extended TP-9 Buttplate Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

Corio Enforcer Optic Magazine: 60-round Mag

60-round Mag Rear Grip: Q22 Tactical Grip

Q22 Tactical Grip Ammunition: 5.56 Incendiary

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information on Modern Warfare 3.