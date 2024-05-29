Every weapon and KillStreak changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch notes are now live, revealing significant game-balancing alterations such as changes for weapons and KillStreaks, fixes for bugs, etc. Weapon adjustments are crucial in maintaining balanced gameplay, ensuring that no item in this category becomes overpowered or underpowered and that every firearm can hold its own during a gunfight.

This article will provide list every weapon and KillStreak change in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4.

All weapon and KillStreak changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4

This time, not many weapons received adjustments. However, all those that did were buffed, with no gun being nerfed in this Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 update. Additionally, the developers introduced balancing changes for various KillStreaks. The weapon and balancing alterations have been mentioned below.

All weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4

Assault Rifles

BP50

Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.8m/s (-4%).

Decreased sprint speed from 5.7m/s to 5.5m/s (-4%).

Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7m/s to 6.8m/s (-3%).

JAK Revenger Kit

Decreased movement speed from 5.5m/s to 5.1m/s (-7%).

Decreased crouch movement speed from 2.6m/s to 2.4m/s (-8%).

Decreased sprint speed from 6.2m/s to 5.8m/s (-6%).

Decreased tactical sprint speed from 7.7m/s to 7.1m/s (-8%).

Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.3m/s to 3.1m/s (-6%).

Decreased maximum damage from 32 to 28 (-13%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 28 to 25 (-11%).

Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%).

MCW

Increased head damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.25x.

Submachine Guns

FJX Horus

Decreased recoil gun kick from 42.5deg/s to 35.4deg/s (-17%).

Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 17.8m (+75%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 25.4m (+25%).

Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.

No Stock Mod

Increased ADS movement speed benefit from 9% to 12%.

Lopper LX-D Stock

Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty.

RAM-9

Increased maximum damage range from 11.2m to 12.4m (+11%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

AMR9

Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Rival-9

Fixed an issue causing the Trebuchet Brake Attachment to be unavailable.

Increased maximum damage range from 10.2m to 11.4m (+13%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%).

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Increased rate of fire from 682rpm to 882rpm (+29%).

Increased maximum damage from 26 to 33 (+27%).

Increased near-medium damage from 24 to 30 (+25%).

Increased minimum damage from 22 to 28 (+27%).

Decreased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.5x to 1.1x.

Decreased lower arm and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

HRM-9

Increased maximum damage range from 16.5m to 17.8m (+8%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 24.1m to 25.4m (+5%).

Striker 9

Increased maximum damage range from 14m to 15.2m (+9%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 20.3m to 21.6m (+6%).

Striker

Increased maximum damage range from 9.7m to 10.9m (+13%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 21.6m to 22.9m (+6%).

WSP-9

Increased maximum damage range from 18.5m to 24.1m (+30%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 25.1m to 31.8m (+26%).

Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8

MCW 6.8 Full-Auto Conversion Kit

Resolved an issue causing recoil overcorrection after firing.

Launchers

RGL-80

Decreased aim down sight time from 310ms to 260ms (-16%).

Decreased explosive damage by 80% in Hardcore game modes.

RGL-80 explosive damage is now scaled to align with the Hardcore player health scalar.

All KillStreak changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4

Precision Airstrike

Decreased delay before damage occurs by 2s.

Increased explosive damage radius from 7.6m to 8.9m (+17%).

Cruise Missile

Increased explosive damage radius from 15.2m to 22.9m (+50%)

SAE

Decreased delay before explosive damage occurs by 2s.

Increased explosive damage radius from 19m to 20.3m (+7%).

Removed stun effect on victims before death.

Remote Turret

Increased cost from 7 Kills (875 Score) to 8 Kills (1,000 Score).

Decreased hits required for turret destruction for specific damage types.

Melee: from 12 hits to 3 hits

Launchers: from 3 hits to 2 hits

Improved detection of EMP hits from the Stormender Launcher.

Wheelson-HS

Increased cost from 8 Kills (1,000 Score) to 9 Kills (1,125 Score).

Overwatch Helo

Increased cost from 8 Kills (1,000) Score to 9 Kills (1,125 Score)

Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%.

Emergency Airdrop

Decreased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 9 Kills (1,125 Score).

Carpet Bomb

Decreased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 8 Kills (1,000 Score).

Increased explosive damage radius from 10.2m to 12.7m (+25%).

Increased bomber flight speed by 40%.

VTOL Jet

Increased cost from 10 Kills (1,250 Score) to 11 Kills (1,375 Score).

Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%.

Decreased machine gun explosive damage from 27 to 20 (-26%).

Gunship

Increased cost from 12 Kills (1,500 Score) to 13 Kills (1,625 Score).

Chopper Gunner

Increased cost from 12 Kills (1,500 Score) to 13 Kills (1,625 Score).

Decreased incoming damage dealt by bullets by 50%.

Decreased turret explosive damage from 45 to 35 (-22%).

Decreased turret explosive damage radius from 1.7m to 1.3m (-23%).

EMP

Decreased cost from 13 Kills (1,625 Score) to 12 Kills (1,500 Score).

Visual effects will no longer play twice if the player dies during detonation.

Swarm

Fixed an issue causing drones to divebomb immediately after the player who summoned it dies.

Fixed an issue causing drones to spawn away from the playspace on Das Haus and Mercado Las Almas.

