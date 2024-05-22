What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Season 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 is scheduled to go live on May 29, 2024, at 9 am PT. This update, similar to other seasonal updates, will enrich the game with the addition of various new content including fresh maps, modes, weapons, features, and much more. In addition to these, seasonal updates also focus on significant game-balancing tweaks such as weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements.

Before the new season commences, players should know what to expect. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of what players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4.

Also read: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 release date and time for all regions

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4: Three new maps, four fresh modes, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 will make the title more interesting and engaging with all the following additions:

Tokyo map will be introduced in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

1) New maps

Three new 6v6 Core Maps

Tokyo

This is a brand-new medium-sized map based on Tokyo's nightlife, featuring various locations such as late-night shopping areas, entertainment venues, and accommodations. Expect numerous battle situations primarily involving ground fights.

The map includes compact areas where close-range weapons will be most effective, as well as zones with strong defensive opportunities. It is ideal for intense gunfights in a night city scenario.

Paris

This medium-sized map is based on the City of Lights, Paris. The two main buildings, the Police Station and the Gallery will be primary points for combat. Battles will occur both indoors and outdoors. Small interior spaces, like the Bookstore and the Shop, will host close-range fights, while the streets and main buildings offer more cover for ground engagements.

Incline

This brand-new map, set in the mountains of Urzikstan, will be added with the mid-season update. It is a snow-based map that promises unique challenges and environments for players.

One new map variant

Das Gross

This will come with the release of the mid-season Reloaded update and will be a 6v6 small-sized map.

Also read: Warzone and MW3 Season 4 BlackCell Battle Pass: Price, all content, and is it worth buying

2) New modes

Four new modes will be introduced in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Demolition

Demolition mode was last seen in Modern Warfare (2019) Season 3, and closely resembles Search and Destroy, except respawns are enabled and attacking players always spawn with a bomb. The attacking team must destroy both bomb sites before the timer ends to win the round, while the defending team aims to protect one or both bomb sites until the timer expires.

Hyper Cranked

Hyper Cranked is similar to Team Deathmatch but significantly more chaotic, this mode introduces a specified timer. Players must secure kills before the countdown reaches zero, or else they will explode. Points are earned by both securing kills and staying alive for longer durations.

Havoc

Set to be available after the mid-season update, Havoc mode is inspired by classic arena-shooter gameplay seen in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Season 5. Additionally, it incorporates chaos-inducing modifiers to intensify the action.

Headshots Only

This mode, also slated for release with the mid-season update, brings gameplay to small moshpit maps utilizing Team Deathmatch rules. However, there's a twist: kills can only be achieved through headshots, rendering body shots ineffective in dealing damage.

3) Playlist Modifiers

Playlist Modifiers will be added to Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Playlist updates will feature certain gameplay modifiers where there will be active Killstreak, or Event-based modifiers which may include one or more of the following:

Looping Killstreaks: Streaks reset fully once you reach the upper end of your current streaks, allowing you to earn unlimited streaks in one life.

Streaks reset fully once you reach the upper end of your current streaks, allowing you to earn unlimited streaks in one life. Earning Killstreaks: You receive points added to your streak if you slay an enemy player with your Killstreak, or Assist in killing a player with your Killstreak.

You receive points added to your streak if you slay an enemy player with your Killstreak, or Assist in killing a player with your Killstreak. Killstreak Cache: When a player is eliminated, they drop a cache containing a percentage of their earned Killstreak progress. Grab the cache and add it to your own progress.

When a player is eliminated, they drop a cache containing a percentage of their earned Killstreak progress. Grab the cache and add it to your own progress. Critical Countdown Event Items: During the forthcoming Critical Countdown Event, expect enemies to drop certain in-game items that have not currently been disclosed and can be collected to progress during the Event better.

4) New Perks and Equipment

Multiple new Perks and Equipment will be added to Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

New Perk (Vest): Mission Control Vest

Available with the launch of Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 and will feature:

Streak Specialist.

Equipment Slots (6): Tactical, Lethal, Field Upgrade, Gloves, Gear (2)

Reduces kills required by 1 and score required by 125 for Killstreaks.

Earn 1 kill or 125 score for every 2 Kill Assists or Cross Fire Assists.

Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mission Control Comlink, gain the effects of High Gain Antenna.

New Perk (Gear): Compression Plate

This perk enables health regeneration upon achieving a kill with a Primary, Secondary, or Throwing Knife/Throwing Star, as well as upon capturing objectives.

New Killstreak: Intelligent Munitions Systems (I.M.S.)

To activate this Killstreak, you need to earn 7 kills or accumulate 875 score points. It is equipped with smart explosives capable of eliminating enemy personnel and vehicles within range. When triggered, it launches an explosive upwards, which then locks onto its targets and moves towards them.

New Killstreak: Loitering Munition

To activate this Killstreak, you need to earn 8 kills or accumulate a score of 1000. Once activated, an unmanned rocket-equipped drone loiters over the targeted areas, selecting the location with the largest number of viable targets to bombard with rockets. This Killstreak can be activated up to three times.

New Killstreak: Missile Drone

To activate this Killstreak you need to earn 11 kills or a 1,375 score. It is a small, piloted drone controlled by the player that fires guided missiles.

New Killstreak: DNA Bomb

The activation procedure for the DNA Bomb is currently unknown. It's a lethal Killstreak that can be triggered by acquiring a certain number of kills without dying. Once activated and detonated, it eliminates all players on the opposing team.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: