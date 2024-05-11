Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 is approaching fast. Similar to previous seasons, this update will uplift the game's content by introducing new maps, modes, events, collaborations, weapons, and more. Additionally, it will bring significant game-balancing adjustments like weapon changes, bug fixes, and quality-of-life enhancements.

That said, fans of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies should note that they may not receive any new content, as zombie content typically arrives during the mid-season Reloaded update.

If you are interested to know the precise release date and time of MW3 Season 4, you're in the right place. Keep reading to find out more.

When does Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 start? Release date and time for all regions

Battle Pass timer (Image via Activision)

As of this writing, the in-game Battle Pass timer shows that there are 18 days remaining in Season 3. Upon the end of this current season, Season 4 will commence, implying that the upcoming season will begin on May 29, 2024, at 9 am PT.

Here is the list of all release dates and times of Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 across different regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 29, 2024, at 9 am

May 29, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 29, 2024, at 10 am

May 29, 2024, at 10 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 29, 2024, at 11 am

May 29, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 29, 2024, at 12 pm

May 29, 2024, at 12 pm British Summer Time (BST): May 29, 2024, at 5 pm

May 29, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 29, 2024, at 6 pm

May 29, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): May 29, 2024, at 6 pm

May 29, 2024, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): May 29, 2024, at 9:30 pm

May 29, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 30, 2024, at 12 am

May 30, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): May 30, 2024, at 1 am

May 30, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 30, 2024, at 2 am

May 30, 2024, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 30, 2024, at 4 am

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 leaked content

While there's currently no official information about upcoming content, prominent leakers like @CODWarfareForum have provided details about new weapons and Operators players can expect. So far, there's no leaked information regarding new maps, modes, or events.

Expand Tweet

Anticipate additions such as the Kar98 from CoD Vanguard's version, the SPAS-12, and the STG 44 among the new weapons. Additionally, a long list of Operators is expected to be added to the game:

Void

Hammer

Default Celebrity

Gulag

Thorn

Woods

Fuel

Winter 141 skins for Ghost, Captain Price, and Farah

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the scooper has suggested that players can expect more information about the upcoming new COD 2024 title, including details regarding the game's logo, cover art, and pre-order information.

Also read: Warzone Season 4 release date and time for all regions

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: