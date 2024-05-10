Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Double XP weekend event: Start date, how to activate, and more

Warzone and MW3's Season 3 Reloaded is set to see a new Double XP weekend. The details for this content are available in both games, suggesting it will go live soon and help players get Double XP to level up faster as well as reach higher Prestige ranks.

This article will mention everything players need to know regarding the Warzone and MW3 Double XP weekend in Season 3 Reloaded. This includes its start and end dates as well as how to spend the points earned during the event.

Note: Some of the aspects of this article are speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Double XP weekend in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded starts soon

Screenshot from Modern Warfare 3 game (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3's Event section indicates that the Double XP weekend for Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded will go live on May 10, 2024. Keeping in mind the timing for previous Double XP weekends, it's certain that this upcoming one will start at 10 am PT.

Here's when the event will go live in different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): May 10, 10 am

May 10, 10 am Mountain Time (MT): May 10, 11 am

May 10, 11 am Central Time (CT): May 10, 12 pm

May 10, 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): May 10, 1 pm

May 10, 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): May 10, 5 pm

May 10, 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 10, 7 pm

May 10, 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET): May 10, 7 pm

May 10, 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): May 10, 10:30 pm

May 10, 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): May 11, 1 am

May 11, 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): May 11, 2 am

May 11, 2 am Australia Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): May 11, 4 am

May 11, 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 11, 5 am

Players may see the Double XP weekend conclude by Monday, May 13, 2024, based on similar past events; these usually last three to four days.

The Double XP event is starting on May 10 in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Players wondering how to activate the Double XP event in Warzone and MW3 only have to wait for it to arrive. This content will be unlocked and available after that. Then, you will get Double XP points for every match you play throughout this event's duration.

That's pretty much everything there is to know regarding this content in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

For more news on Warzone and MW3, keep following Sportskeeda.