Warzone and MW3 May 8 patch notes: Auto Tac Sprint fix, Zombies changes, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and MW3's patch notes for the May 8 update are finally here. This patch fixes some major bugs that players have been reporting since the release of the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Earlier, Activision revealed that it would take at least a week to fix the Auto Tac Sprint bug, which was not letting players reload their weapons. Furthermore, there were other issues in both Warzone and MW3 after the mid-season update. Thankfully, in the new update, Activision has addressed all the issues that disrupted Warzone and MW3 multiplayer gameplay.

Read on to learn more about the entire Warzone and MW3 May 8 patch notes.

Warzone and MW3 May 8 patch notes

Here are all the changes in Warzone after May 8's update:

BUG FIXES

Fixed the issue causing automatic tactical sprint to interrupt attempts to reload a weapon.

Fixed an issue causing the Prioritize Interact setting on controllers to prevent players from reloading.

Fixed an issue preventing the host from starting a Private Match when over the player threshold.

Fixed an issue causing Squad members to see the incorrect ping on the Champion’s Quest contract.

All changes in Modern Warfare 3 after May 8 update

Expand Tweet

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes

Hardcore Quick Play will no longer display an erroneous Free Trial tag.

Weekly Challenge countdown timer will no longer display an invalid time as the Midseason update approaches.

Fixed overlapping weapon images on the HUD when two Melee weapons are equipped.

PROGRESSION

Max Weapon Level prerequisite for Weapon Prestige Camos is now consistently applied, as intended.

Challenges involving Stim usage no longer require at least 50% regain to progress.

MAPS

Skidgrow

Added collision to prevent players from reaching an exploitable location on the Roof.

MODES

Escort

Resolved an issue causing poor performance and lack of functionality upon joining a match.

Lights on the MAW will no longer appear to detach as the match progresses.

Implemented various fixes for match timer inconsistencies.

Care Package crates are now destroyed upon collision with the MAW.

PERKS

Commando Gloves

Reloads are no longer canceled upon moving when the Automatic Tactical Sprint setting is enabled.

EQUIPMENT

In Hardcore game modes, the minimap is now displayed on the HUD while an EMD tracking device is active on an enemy.

RANKED PLAY

Restricted the Scratch 20-L Suppressor Attachment.

Restricted the EMD Mine Equipment.

Restricted the Enhanced Vision Goggles Field Upgrade.

ZOMBIES

UIX

When completing the Calling Card Prestige 9 Mastery Challenge, the correct title, “Let ‘Em Have It!” will now be displayed.

Fixed a bug where splash notifications after completing Armory Unlocks and events appeared blank.

GAMEPLAY

Dark Aether Rift

All squads can now contribute Zombie kills to the Relic Attunement.

Decreased kill requirement to complete Relic Attunement.

Fixed a bug that resulted in the final obelisk being activated earlier than intended, breaking the story sequence.

Fixed a reload inconsistency that occurred after Pack-a-Punch with the JAK Wardens Conversion Kit equipped on the Lockwood Mk2.

Fixed a bug where Wonder Weapons appeared as common gray instead of gold rarity in a Dark Aether Rift.

Resolved a bug that resulted in players getting stuck in out of map locations after being grabbed by a Mimic.

Resolved an issue at Rainmaker's Fortress where Mortar AI incorrectly targeted players with an intact Sergeant's Beret disguise.

PROGRESSION

Resolved an issue where completing one squad's Attunement prematurely ended another’s.

Launcher Camo Challenges for MWII weapons have been adjusted to facilitate completion.

