"Update is horrid": CoD fans frustrated after Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded updates

Fans of Call of Duty eagerly anticipate fresh new content and gameplay improvements with each new season update. However, with the recent release of the Season 3 Reloaded update in Warzone and MW3, fans were left feeling anything but satisfied.

The buildup to Season 3 Reloaded was met with a lot of new excitement, which included new modes and gameplay enhancements. However, this excitement has since transformed into disappointment and frustration as many players began to encounter a series of issues.

Reddit user u/eliherr recently made a post talking about the Season 3 Reloaded update's multiple drawbacks. It brought along more reactions from the community.

User u/Tawley expressed their dissatisfaction and highlighted the persistent issues such as audio glitches, missing textures, animation desync, and lag, emphasizing the lack of meaningful fixes from the development team.

Fans are irate with the issues after the recent update (image via Reddit)

They even extended their criticism to the point of calling the developers very unprofessional regarding this issue.

The bias of the TTK mechanism was also addressed by players (image via Reddit)

User u/Lippshitz offered insights into the impact of changes in the time-to-kill mechanism in the game. They argued that the higher time to kill disproportionately benefits more skilled players, allowing them to get the better of their opponents. They also shed light on skewed game balance and skill levels.

Some fans even pointed directly at the developers(Image via Reddit)

User u/HardlyRecursive expressed frustration with the perceived incompetence of the development team. They were disappointed that with every update, new issues arise, indicating a lack of proficiency in addressing existing problems or preventing new ones.

They even implied that with so many repeated failures in addressing these issues, had it been any other profession, this would have resulted in dismissal.

Comment byu/eliherr from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

User u/LifeguardGlum4781 shared their disappointment at revisiting the game after a short hiatus. They got so frustrated with the ongoing issues that they expressed the desire for another hiatus, even after just coming back from one. They highlighted the extent to which the recent developments have soured their experiences.

Comment byu/eliherr from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

User u/Deydeycarve pointed out a very peculiar issue in the game which they encountered while playing the game with a friend. Because of the issue, they were unable to revive their teammate. They described being surrounded by loot, which prevented them from accessing the revive option and instead forced them to repeatedly pick up and swap weapons and items.

Players demand Activison fix issues in new Season 3 Reloaded update for Warzone and MW3

Amidst all the disappointment and frustration, players have united and are demanding action to fix the large number of issues plaguing both Warzone and MW3. Demands for immediate fixes resonate throughout the community.

It would be interesting to see how Activision addresses these issues. As fans continue to demand accountability and action, the studio must act swiftly and decisively towards restoring player trust and confidence in the game.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

CoD bans 6,000 accounts in Warzone and MW3 after the recent surge of cheaters || Warzone shadow ban check: Are you banned? || Warzone hackers are fooling Ricochet anti-cheat by using advanced cheats || Top 250 Ranked lobbies in WZ are filled with cheaters, CoD pros react || Warzone and MW3 servers face issues as Battle.net falls prey to DDoS attacks || "Why they victimizing me": WZ player gets caught by Ricochet anti-cheat and denies the accusation