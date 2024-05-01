The latest patch notes for Season 3 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 are now live. The detail crucial game-balancing changes, including bug fixes, UIX alterations, and weapon adjustments. The mid-season update aims to maintain and improve the overall quality and gameplay experience.

The changes this patch comes with are made after reviewing collected player data and listening to community feedback.

This article will cover all the bug fixes implemented in Warzone and MW3 with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded: All bug fixes

Here is the list of all the bug fixes, UIX changes, and gameplay changes in Warzone, MW3, and MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded:

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded

MW3 bug fixes, UIX, and gameplay changes (Image via Activision)

UIX

Increased the number of allowed favorite Attachments from 10 to 30.

Weekly Challenges that reward an Aftermarket Part will now display the base Weapon in the information modal.

Added Locked and Unlocked filter options to Calling Cards in the Customization menu.

Bug Fixes

Unlocked Calling Cards that required Challenge completion once again indicate the fulfilled criteria.

Resolved an issue causing the Customization menu to not appear properly on ultrawide displays.

Addressed an exploit allowing multiple Attachments to be equipped to a single slot on a Weapon in the Gunsmith.

The Quick Equip option in Bundles is once again available while using a mouse and keyboard input device.

Pros and Cons are no longer hidden when viewing locked Attachments.

Prompt to perform a Finishing Move on enemy Operators is now visible while using a Juggernaut Recon.

Weapon ammo count no longer disappears after performing a Finishing Move while using a Juggernaut Recon.

Bomb Drone Killcams no longer display overlapping overlay effects.

GAMEPLAY

In Hardpoint, increased preference for spawns further from enemies and nearer to spawn points recently used by a teammate.

Bug Fixes

Weapons with a charged fire ability now function properly when the Manual Fire Behavior option is set to Hold.

Swapping from tac-stance to aiming down sight will no longer cause a jarring recoil animation.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone bug fixes and UI/UX xhanges (Image via Activision)

BUG FIXES

Fixed several occlusion issues allowing players to exploit the map.

Fixed an issue that prevented UAVs and Counter UAVs from being used while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue making it difficult to use the ladder at the lighthouse in Headquarters on Rebirth Island.

Fixed an issue causing floating foliage around Rebirth Island.

Fixed an issue causing the in-game Stats tab to show incorrect stats at the end of the match.

Fixed an issue preventing players from respawning in Resurgence after they rejoin a match in progress.

Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck loading when queueing for Warzone Bootcamp.

UI/UX

Ranked Play Restrictions (Quality of Life)

Updated menu to provide additional clarity for restricted weapons in Ranked Play.

Bunker Buster Minimap Improvements (Quality of Life)

Bunker Buster will now display a red circle on its landing location and will show a red circle for the duration of the damaging gas area.

End of Match Flow (Quality of Life)

After a match ends, players will be returned to the selected playlist mode rather than to the playlist select menu.

Perk Descriptions

Additional information has been added to some perk descriptions.

Champion’s Quest

We’ve added a prompt to notify players who attempt to leave a match that a Champion’s Quest objective is in progress and available to intercept.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded

MW3 Zombies gameplay, UI/UX, and stability fixes (Image via Activision)

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that would knock back Containment Levels by one Tier when Players exfil from a Story Mission.

Addressed an issue that prevented equipped Lethals and Tacticals from saving when traveling to a Dark Aether Rift or Story Mission if the Player had expended all of them.

UI/UX

Players can now interact with the Containment Level UI on the Strike Team Ready menu.

The Containment Level splash screen when a Player exfils will now correctly display their Containment Level progression gained during the match.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

