Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: New 6v6 maps, Aftermarket Parts, Zombies Warlord, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes are officially out. The latest update for the CoD multiplayer is bringing some exciting content to the game. From a brand new Zombies Warlord Rainmaker to two 6v6 maps for multiplayer, players have plenty to explore with the mid-season update.

Furthermore, the game will also see new Aftermarket Parts for multiplayer, four new Acquisitions and Schematics in MW3 Zombies, and much more. Delve deeper into what's new in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 reloaded patch.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

Here are the entire patch notes for Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded:

NEW MAPS

Grime (6v6)

Take to the derelict streets of London in an all-new, medium-sized map that supports all varieties of gameplay.

Checkpoint (6v6)

Deploy to a familiar locale as the Stronghold portion of Rebirth Island has been modified to support 6v6 Multiplayer gameplay. Developed in partnership with our friends at Beenox.

NEW WEAPON

BAL-27 (Assault Rifle)

A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.

Unlock it via the classified sector in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Wardens (Lockwood Mk2)

Relive the glory days, stir up the hornet’s nest, and take down your enemies, leaving no loose ends with these museum-worthy akimbo lever-action Shotguns.

Unlock it today via the Season 3 Week 5 Challenges!

JAK Patriot (M16)

Converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability.

JAK Atlas Kit (AMR9)

Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556.

NEW MODES

Escort

In a game of strength and endurance, each team gets a turn to escort a MAW to its destination as the opposing team tries to stop it at all costs.

Minefield

Watch your step! Deadly mines are deployed at the death site of players, triggered by the presence of the fallen player’s team.

Arcade

Fight for control of weapons kitted with game-changing modifiers available for pickup around the map, all the while not forgetting to PTFO.

NEW EVENTS

In addition to limited-time Double XP and the ongoing Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe events, the Call of Duty Endowment has a two-week event on the horizon.

Call of Duty Endowment: U Assist Veterans

Complete the CODE UAV Challenge to help military veterans navigate their career search while earning rewards.

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Resolved an issue preventing the Wheelson-HS Killstreak from running over enemies while the Fire Breather Skin is equipped.

Slash Damage Tracers on the Dino Might Blueprint will now consistently play.

Improved visual effects when removing the Barrel from the Viral Ignition Blueprint.

PROGRESSION

Introducing Weapon Prestige Camos

"In Season 3 Reloaded, we’re introducing Weapon Prestige Camos, a new progression system for players to flex mastery of their favorite weaponry in Modern Warfare III. To unlock a Weapon Prestige Camo, players must earn a set amount of Weapon XP for any weapon of choice, including those carried forward from MWII. Weapon Prestige Camos are earned on a per-weapon basis, rewarding commitment and giving those of you completionists a grind to keep you busy for Seasons to come. Our debut Weapon Prestige Camo is One Trick. Unlocked upon earning 150,000 Weapon XP, this camo coats the entire surface of your weapon in molten gold - and yes, it’s animated. You can expect to see a new Weapon Prestige Camo in each of the remaining Seasons ahead. We look forward to seeing which weapons you choose first for your journey to prestige!"

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Increased the number of allowed favorite Attachments from 10 to 30.

Weekly Challenges that reward an Aftermarket Part will now display the base Weapon in the information modal.

Added Locked and Unlocked filter options to Calling Cards in the Customization menu.

Bug Fixes

Unlocked Calling Cards that required Challenge completion once again indicate the fulfilled criteria after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Resolved an issue causing the Customization menu to not appear properly on ultrawide displays.

Addressed an exploit allowing multiple Attachments to be equipped to a single slot on a Weapon in the Gunsmith after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Quick Equip option in Bundles is once again available while using a mouse and keyboard input device after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Pros and Cons are no longer hidden when viewing locked Attachments.

Prompt to perform a Finishing Move on enemy Operators is now visible while using a Juggernaut Recon after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Weapon ammo count no longer disappears after performing a Finishing Move while using a Juggernaut Recon after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Bomb Drone Killcams no longer display overlapping overlay effects.

GAMEPLAY

In Hardpoint, increased preference for spawns further from enemies and nearer to spawn points recently used by a teammate.

Bug Fixes

Weapons with a charged fire ability now function properly when the Manual Fire Behavior option is set to Hold.

Swapping from tac-stance to aiming down sight will no longer cause a jarring recoil animation.

PROGRESSION

Resolved an issue preventing the DG-58 Miro Barrel Attachment from unlocking.

Kills without reloading Challenges will no longer continue to track between matches after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

DM56 Priceless Camo Challenge description once again matches the tracking requirements after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

MAPS

6 Star

Transparent glass doors in the Security area have been swapped with opaque glass doors to better communicate the lack of penetrability after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Added bullet collision to the DJ booth in the Club to prevent unintended kills through the wall after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawns.

P1: Club

P2: Garden (New)

P3: Lightwell (New)

P4: Infinity Pool (New)

P5: Security (New)

Emergency

Added additional spawn points in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Growhouse

Polished environment in several areas of the map where there were visual glitches and inconsistencies after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Invasion

Added an additional spawn point near P3 in Hardpoint after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

Karachi

Added additional spawn points near P3 in Hardpoint after Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded patch update.

MODES

Infected

Limited-time holiday variant of the mode icon is no longer used.

One in the Chamber

Radar pings are no longer active until three alive players remain.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies changes in Season 3 Reloaded

MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded patch notes (Image via Activision)

This part of the article contains all the changes in MW3 Zombies in Season 3 Reloaded.

STORY MISSION: UNION

A new anomaly has appeared in the Exclusion Zone and Dr. Jansen has gone through the portal alone. Operation Deadbolt Strike Teams must now conduct a rescue mission with Ravenov’s help to get her back before it’s too late.

NEW DARK AETHER RIFT

Seek out and attune the required relics after completing the Season 3 Reloaded Story Mission to re-open the Dark Aether Rift for subsequent runs. Complete the objectives within to acquire new powerful schematics.

Dark Aether Rifts are unlocked by solving a hidden quest, which activates after completing the new Season 3 Reloaded Story Mission.

NEW ACQUISITIONS AND SCHEMATICS

Dead Wire Detonators: Electrify your blasts for massive damage using the Dead Wire Detonators, adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod effect to all of your explosive armaments, including Lethals and Launchers.

Electrify your blasts for massive damage using the Dead Wire Detonators, adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod effect to all of your explosive armaments, including Lethals and Launchers. Note: Dead Wire Detonators do not apply to Wonder Weapons.

Golden Mask Filter: Forget the constant search for a functioning gas mask when approaching strongholds and other areas where gas threatens to suffocate incoming Operators. Attaching the Golden Mask Filter to a gas mask causes its charge to self-regenerate over time. The mask can still break if its charge is fully used up in one go, though the filter will be reapplied to the next one you find.

Forget the constant search for a functioning gas mask when approaching strongholds and other areas where gas threatens to suffocate incoming Operators. Attaching the Golden Mask Filter to a gas mask causes its charge to self-regenerate over time. The mask can still break if its charge is fully used up in one go, though the filter will be reapplied to the next one you find. Sergeant’s Beret: With the undead roaming around, you’ve got enough to worry about before considering Zakhaev’s Mercs. Don the Sergeant’s Beret to trick the faction into thinking that you’re one of their own. As a bonus, you’ll gain a Merc Bodyguard who fearlessly follows you into the action.

NEW WARLORD: RAINMAKER

Challengers of the new Warlord Rainmaker will need to plan their tactics carefully when approaching this artillery and demolitions expert. Find him in his fortress on Rahaa Island in the southeastern Urzikstan Exclusion Zone, where he’s supported by an army that he’s only too willing to expend in pursuit of annihilating Operation Deadbolt.

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

Stash Storage Increased

The Stash storage limit has been doubled, allowing Players to store 20 acquisitions instead of 10.

Exfil Based Schematic Cooldown

When Players successfully exfil they will now also receive Schematic cooldown time in addition to their Insured Weapon cooldown time reward.

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that would knock back Containment Levels by one Tier when Players exfil from a Story Mission.

Addressed an issue that prevented equipped Lethals and Tacticals from saving when traveling to a Dark Aether Rift or Story Mission if the Player had expended all of them.

ALLIES

Zombies

Hell Hounds

Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds acquired from a Dog House in the Medium and High Threat Zones will no longer reset their Tier when entering and exiting the Aether Storm.

CUSTOMIZATION

Weapon Blueprints

MORS

Situation Hazard BlackCell

Addressed an issue that prevented the Desync Dismemberment Death Effect from always applying to enemy kills.

UI/UX

Players can now interact with the Containment Level UI on the Strike Team Ready menu.

The Containment Level splash screen when a Player exfils will now correctly display their Containment Level progression gained during the match.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

