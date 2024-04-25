Activision is introducing exciting new events in MW3 and Warzone with the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded update. These events are bound to keep players on the edge of their seats as a plethora of new unlockable content comes with them. Players can participate in these events and earn exciting rewards.

This article takes a look at all the upcoming events in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

Every event set to take place in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded

Golden Week

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded is set to kick off with the Golden Week event.

Golden Week is a holiday-centric celebration of Japanese folklore. The event will introduce in-game content related to the rich Japanese culture.

During its run, players can participate in the limited-time Golden Plunder playlist to earn Event Points, which serve as currency for unlocking exclusive rewards. Among the coveted rewards are the awe-inspiring Lockwood 300: Shogun's Harmony weapon blueprint, the sleek and deadly Combat Knife: Stealth Blossom blueprint, and the mesmerizing Golden Week animated calling card.

Players can also get their hands on the fearsome Oni-Daimyo Operator and the exquisite Vaznev-9K-Yokai’s Elegance weapon blueprint. Also available in the event is the Golden Plunder, where players can collect unlimited gold by eliminating enemies, looting Supply Crates, or completing Contracts.

Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe Event

Up next is the Vortex Mainframe event, where players can earn exciting and valuable rewards by earning XP.

Players seeking an extra edge can equip the Bacillus skin, which they can get from the Tracer Pack: Horsemen: Vi.Rus Ultra Skin in Warzone and MW3 after purchasing it from the store. They can unlock upto 12 rewards by earning XP.

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.)

U Assist Veterans Challenge in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The in-game U-Assist Veterans Challenge is set to commence on May 8, 2024, and will continue through May 22, 2024, aligning with the Call of Duty Endowment's Military Appreciation Month celebrations.

Players should also mark May 6, 2024, on their calendar, as additional information on this event will be disclosed on that day.

