Nova 6 Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Nova 6 Pro Pack is now available in the in-game store of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone as part of Season 2. The standout feature of this bundle is that it offers 2400 CP, along with the hazmat-suit-themed Operator skin for the Raptor Operator, as well as two fully customized weapon blueprints for the DG-56 assault rifle and DG-58 LSW LMG.

This article provides comprehensive details about this bundle, including its price, featured items, and more in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the Nova 6 Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Price of the Nova 6 Pro Pack (Image via Activision)

The Nova 6 Pro Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is priced at $19.99. It cannot be purchased with Call of Duty Points (COD Points), the in-game currency of the game.

To purchase this bundle, follow these steps:

Launch either MW3 or WZ.

Once you are in the menu, navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down and head to the Trending section.

Once you locate the bundle, select it and click on Purchase. You will automatically be redirected to the platform-specific store.

Purchase the Nova 6 Pro Pack with your desired payment option.

Upon purchase, all the included items will be available and accessible for you in both titles.

What's included in the Nova 6 Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Nova 6 Pro Pack in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has eight items. They are listed below.

2400 COD Points

Airlock Raptor Operator Skin

Raptor Operator Skin Ablution DG-56 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

DG-56 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Quarantine DG-58 LSW LMG Weapon Blueprint

DG-58 LSW LMG Weapon Blueprint Operation Azure Calling Card

Calling Card Biohazard Sticker

Sticker Toxic Charm

Charm Hazard Emblem

Is the Nova 6 Pro Pack worth buying?

The Nova 6 Pro Pack offers exceptional value, essentially providing a free bundle within itself. With 2400 COD Points included, which aligns with the prices of most bundles in the game, you can immediately acquire another pack.

Moreover, the pack becomes more appealing when considering the included items, such as a stunning Operator skin and two fully customized weapon blueprints.

