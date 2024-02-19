Starforged Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and more

Starforged Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is a premium weapon bundle. The primary highlight of the bundle is the two weapon blueprints, Galaxy Cluster and Stellar Chances, which come with unique animations and attachments that make them stand out from the rest. But that's not all, it includes a plethora of cosmetics such as a Loading Screen, Emblem, and Weapon Charm.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the Starforged bundle, including its price, the items that it comes with, and more.

Starforged Tracer Pack bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

Price of the Starforged Tracer Pack bundle in MW3 and Warzone explored (Image via Activision)

The Starforged Tracker Pack bundle in MW3 and Warzone costs 2400 CP or COD Points, equivalent to $20 in real-world currency. To buy the bundle, simply head over to the in-game store of your game and check out the Featured Section. If it shows up there and you have sufficient COD Points, you can directly purchase it from there.

However, if it doesn't appear there, scroll down a bit, and you should be able to see the bundle. That said, if you don't have sufficient COD Points available, you'll need to purchase them from your platform's respective storefront i.e., Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or the Xbox Store.

They usually come in packs, and you can expect to spend the following:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

If you have zero balance in your Call of Duty account, you will need to purchase the $19.99 pack, which comes with 2000 COD Points and 400 bonus, making it a total of 2400 CP, just enough to purchase the Starforged Tracker Pack in Warzone and MW3.

What is included in the Starforged Tracer Pack bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Starforged Tracker Pack bundle in MW3 and Warzone comes with a total of seven items. They are,

" Galaxy Cluster " Pulemyot 762 LMG blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Galactic Tracers, Death Effect: Vortex Dismemberment)

" Pulemyot 762 LMG blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Galactic Tracers, Death Effect: Vortex Dismemberment) " Stellar Chances " BAS-B Battle Rifle blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Galactic Tracers, Death Effect: Vortex Dismemberment)

" BAS-B Battle Rifle blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Galactic Tracers, Death Effect: Vortex Dismemberment) " Stellar Phenomenon " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen " Destination: Stars " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker " Galaxy Found " Emblem

" Emblem " Gravity Well " Calling Card

" Calling Card "Accretion Disk" Weapon Charm

All items in this bundle feature a space/interstellar theme that is sure to satisfy fans of the genre. The "Stellar Chances" BAS-B blueprint resembles the Orion Mastery Camo from Modern Warfare 2 and brings a lot of eye candy. Moreover, the Tracer effects make the bundle feel premium and worth the 2400 CP price tag.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Starforged Tracer pack.