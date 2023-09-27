Warzone 2 glitch making players lose COD points for buying Battle Pass and Blackcell

According to reports from several users online, a glitch in the Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6's Battle Pass is preventing players from accessing it despite them having paid for it. Some individuals have claimed that even though they spent COD points on acquiring the latest BP, the game doesn't register that as a purchase and locks them out of the very thing they purchased.

Moreover, all the points spent appear to have vanished from their accounts, leaving some feeling like they were 'robbed'.

Should you buy Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass and Blackcell now?

Fans who are eager to get their hands on the Season 6 Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and MW2 should wait for a while. A glitch in the recent update has been causing users to lose all their COD points without giving them access to the Battle Pass. At the moment, the bug appears to present itself while purchasing both the standard as well as the Blackcell Battle Pass.

Users who encountered the glitch reported that they lost all their COD points but didn't get access to the Battle Pass. In case they try to buy it again, they lose more of that currency and do not get ownership of the Battle Pass. Hence, it is highly recommended for fans to wait for a while until developers resolve the issue from their end.

When is the Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass glitch expected to be fixed?

As of now, Activision has not addressed the Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 Battle Pass glitch despite users flooding the official threads. However, as this is a serious problem, it is highly likely to be resolved within the next 24 hours. Hence, fans should expect a small hotfix update shortly.

Update: The glitch has been fixed. Players are advised to restart their games to see the effects.

That covers everything that there is to know about the recent Battle Pass glitch.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's Season 6 are currently live. The update is now available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.