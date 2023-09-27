Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 preload size for all platforms

Season 6 update of Warzone 2 and MW2 is right around the corner. The two titles together already take up over a hundred gigabytes, and with the upcoming update, users might need to clear up more space. Considering the amount of content Season 6 has in store, the upcoming update could see a huge file size on all platforms.

Call of Duty games are notorious for taking up a lot of storage space, irrespective of the platform one is on. Only recently, the Season 5 Reloaded update for MW2 and Warzone 2 arrived with a size of over 60 GB, which forced users to clean up their storage.

Hence, keeping in mind the sizes of previous MW2 and Warzone 2 patches, one should prepare for the update starting now so that there is no data mismanagement at the last second.

What is the preload size of Season 6 of Warzone 2 and MW2

Expand Tweet

Infinity Ward is yet to unveil the exact pre-load sizes for the Season 6 update of Warzone 2 and MW2. However, one can estimate the size based on the previous patches.

For instance, the preload size for the Season 5 update was around 13 GB. Similarly, Season 4 was approximately 15 GB as well. That said, it is quite possible that the upcoming update will also carry a similar pre-load size for all the platforms.

Hence, depending on one's primary gaming platform, one should at least have the following amount of free space on their system:

PlayStation 4: 20 GB

20 GB PlayStation 5: 20 GB

20 GB Xbox One: 18.5 GB

18.5 GB Xbox Series X/S: 18.5 GB

18.5 GB PC (Steam and Battle.net): 20 GB

That said, it is worth noting that the upcoming update will implement massive changes to both games. With The Haunting events around the corner, you can expect a larger overall update size, and this isn't uncommon for Call of Duty titles.

As mentioned earlier, the Season 5 Reloaded update was a whopping 60 GB for all platforms, forcing players to clear off their storage devices at the last moment.

The forthcoming update has a plethora of content under its belt. Apart from the Haunting events across the two games, it will also introduce a host of new Operators from different universes, including Spawn and Skeletor, a lot of new maps, weapons, and more.

Expand Tweet

MW 2 and Warzone 2's Season 6 will go live on September 27, 2023, at 9 am PT. The update will be available simultaneously on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.