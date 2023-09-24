How to get all Spawn operators in Warzone 2 and MW2

The iconic anti-hero Spawn is officially joining Warzone 2 and MW2 in Season 6 as a playable Operator. Being the headline of Season 6 Battle Pass, the character will have multiple variants to his name, which include the base Spawn Operator, Nikto Spawn, and Burned Spawn. In fact, Al Simmons, Spawn's human form, is also set to join the games as an Operator.

With the Season 6 update centered around Halloween and a horror theme, Spawn fits right into the mix. Call of Duty is also bringing in characters from a multitude of different universes, including Ash Williams from Evil Dead 2, Lilith and Inarius from Diablo, and more. While they are certainly intriguing additions, it is Spawn who has taken center stage.

How to get the Spawn Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

The base variant of Operator Spawn will be available in Warzone 2 and MW2 via the Season 6 Battle Pass. As for the BP sector, it will be available at F0, meaning it will be an instant unlock for all who purchase the Season 6 Battle Pass. You'll also be able to unlock the "mightiest" variant of the skin by completing all the 20 sectors and reaching Tier 100.

The standard Season 6 Battle Pass will cost you 1100 CP (COD points) or roughly $10 in real word currency. Although the Blackcell Battle Pass will provide additional variants to these skins, the standard version would suffice to acquire the above.

How to get the Burned Spawn Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

Burned Spawn Operator in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. (Image via Activision)

Although officially not announced, the Burned Spawn Operator skin in Warzone 2 and MW2 will be reportedly available through an in-game store bundle. If they do arrive through bundles, you can expect Spawn-themed weapon blueprints, calling cards, and more as well. As for the price, the bundle should fetch the usual price of 2400 CP, which is around $20.

However, if it does arrive within the Battle Pass, you'll be able to acquire the above two skins along with the Burned Spawn Operator skin for a one-time fee of $10.

How to get the Nikto Spawn Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2

Nikto Spawn Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2. (Image via Activision)

The Nikto Spawn Operator skin should also arrive in Warzone 2 and MW2 as an in-game bundle. As revealed via the roadmap image, it appears that the Operator is carrying a glowing rifle, which is likely a bundle blueprint. Hence, the Nikto Spawn Operator may arrive in a store bundle along with the showcased weapon.

Just like the Burned Spawn Operator, you can expect to pay a price of 2400 CP for the entire bundle, or $20 in real word currency.

That covers everything that there is to know about the different variants of the Spawn Operator coming to the two titles with the Season 6 update.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's Season 6 will go live on September 27, 2023. The update will be available simultaneously on the Windows PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.