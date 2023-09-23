All new Operators coming to MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 6

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2 are slated to receive a huge influx of new Operators alongside stunning cosmetics. One of the most significant elements in the upcoming seasonal update is the new battle pass, which will provide the long-awaited Spawn operator in two different iterations. The latest gameplay content is expected to massively expand both Call of Duty titles.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 will follow CoD’s popular trend and introduce the entire content in two parts with a seasonal and a mid-seasonal update. This would be the final major patch before Activision releases its multiplayer sequel, Modern Warfare 3, after a series of beta phases. The publisher has also released new information about the sequel in the latest official blog post.

This article will highlight all the operators coming to Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6.

What are the new Operators arriving in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6?

Here's a list of all the Operators that will become available in the Season 6 update.

V4L3RIA Operator (Exclusive Battle Pass operator)

Al Simmons

Spawn Operator (Tier 0 and evolved Tier 100 skins)

Fallen Archangel Inarius Operator

Queen of the Succubi Lilith Operator

Skeletor Operator

Ash Williams Operator

Alucard Operator

It is important to note that some of these operators might not be available directly after the Season 6 update but appear in the store after the mid-season update. It is easily one of the most unique upcoming patches as the developers plan to bring some of the boldest collaborations to highlight The Haunting event.

When is the Season 6 update coming for Warzone 2 and MW2?

The Season 6 update is scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023, and mark the imminent release of MW3, with the official announcements rolling out soon. Most of the recent bundles and cosmetic packs that were released for MW2 and the battle royale will be carried over and available in the upcoming shooter title.

Players can enjoy the inventory accumulated in the new game as it will be released on the same platform. This is an advantage for the entire community as everyone can purchase some of the most iconic skins without having to lose them after a new multiplayer is released.

When will the Season 6 Reloaded update go live?

Warzone 2 and MW2 should receive the Season 6 Reloaded update on October 17, 2023, and mark the beginning of The Haunting event. It is one of the most anticipated Halloween features in Call of Duty history, as it brings a fresh perspective of terror to both games.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye on the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.