Is Warzone 1 gone forever?

Call of Duty Warzone was Activision’s first battle royale title that won everyone’s hearts. The fan-favorite was taken down by the developers after Warzone 2 went live and received five seasonal updates. It was easily one of the most iconic shooter titles in Call of Duty’s history as it provided players with a new area to experiment and create noteworthy clips to show off on various social media platforms.

Warzone marked the beginning of a new battle royale saga for Activision and paved the way for some of the most unique gameplay mechanics.

It had its quirks but quickly became the center of attention in the gaming community as several talented players took part in the game, which helped propel their professional careers as content creators.

This article will highlight Warzone 1’s current status and details.

Is Warzone 1 still playable?

Expand Tweet

As of September 21, 2023, Activision has officially shut down all functions and servers for Warzone 1. The free-to-play battle royale title is no longer playable as the publisher ended all support and diverted resources to focus on creating more upcoming content.

Considering that Modern Warfare 3, the direct sequel of Modern Warfare 2 (2022), is scheduled to launch on November 10, 2023, this seems to be a necessary course of action.

All of the cosmetics and collectibles that players have gathered over the various seasonal updates in Warzone 1 are not compatible with the current Warzone 2 title. They will not be carried over due to the massive changes that were made while introducing MW2 and the new battle royale.

That said, you can still fire up Modern Warfare (2019) and enjoy the entire inventory since all the skins would be preserved. The case is similar for Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard for all players who made the necessary purchases.

It is important to note that the support has ended only for the battle royale, but the multiplayer titles will remain playable with their own servers.

Expand Tweet

The fan following and player base for the older battle royale was still considerably large as most beginners who were not satisfied with the new battle royale went back to the prequel. Unfortunately, it is quite a task to keep such a massive online game running, and the publishers finally decided that the efforts could instead be utilized for upcoming games.

An expansion in terms of servers and functionalities would be crucial for the new MW3, and the developers might take over the existing servers to provide a smoother gaming experience.

The news about the shutdown took a toll on a percentage of the community as it had become the perfect escape during the global pandemic since 2020.

The primary problem was the absence of a unified platform that exists now as the Call of Duty HQ. If such a system was available for the previous battle royale, much of its content could have been preserved and introduced into the sequel.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.