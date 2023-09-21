When does Warzone 1 server go offline? Date and time for all regions explored

Back in the month of July 2023, Activision made an announcement that it would be shutting down the Warzone 1 servers after September 21. While the developers haven't mentioned anything about the shutdown since then, players and fans of the game are bracing themselves and enjoying their last few matches on Caldera, as they patiently await the servers going dark.

It's an emotional moment for fans around the world. Despite the developers introducing a brand new game with Al Mazrah as the new map, players still kept dropping into Warzone 1, which goes on to show how popular that game was. With that said, when are the servers going down?

When do the Warzone 1 servers go down for all regions?

Since Activision hasn't really mentioned any time yet, it's believed that the Warzone 1 servers will go offline at 11:59 pm PT on September 21. Based on this, here are the different timings for different regions for when the game's servers will be taken offline:

2:59 pm EST

12:29 pm IST

8:59 am CEST

7:59 am BST

Many players and fans of the game are taking to Twitter to share clips and express their disappointment about the servers going offline. While it definitely is a sad moment, Activision is probably doing this so that players focus more on Warzone 2 and the other upcoming titles. They even rebranded WZ2 as Warzone a couple of months back, which caused many people to speculate about the future of WZ1.

Not just that, maintaining separate servers for two games with almost similar features can be a costly affair. Furthermore, this step might allow them to allocate their resources better, thereby letting them make more additions to Al Mazrah and other Resurgence maps in WZ2.

But this does put Activision in a weird situation because a lot of players have made a considerable number of purchases on Warzone 1. Given that its servers are being retired, these individuals will end up losing access to the cosmetics and Operators that they paid for.

It's currently unclear if Activision will introduce something that will allow gamers to transfer their items from the first game to its successor. However, it's unlikely that this studio will offer such a feature.

With the game's servers most likely to shut down in a little over 24 hours, WZ1 players should make the most of this time. That is because once the servers have gone offline, it's unlikely that Activision will ever bring them back.