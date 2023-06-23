Warzone Caldera is officially shutting down

Call of Duty: Warzone was released on April 18, 2020, and consequently became one of the most-played battle royale games. Released during the lockdown, its popularity skyrocketed due to its cross-play compatibility. The second title of the battle royale franchise has already changed its name to "Warzone" and has removed the "2" from its name.

Activision recently announced via a tweet on their official account that the servers for the game will be shutting down, and also gave details about players' owned cosmetics and progression.

When is Warzone Caldera shutting down?

There are rumors that the next Call of Duty title will be Modern Warfare 3, which will continue the story of Task Force 141 with Makarov as the main antagonist. The publishers have decided to shut down one of their battle royale games before the release to boost the upcoming game's sales and popularity.

Warzone Caldera will shut down all its servers on September 21, 2023. Consequently, players will no longer be able to access certain maps, namely, Caldera, and older ones, such as Rebirth Island, Verdansk, and Fortune's Keep. According to Activision:

"As of September 21, 2023, Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Caldera will shut down, as our teams focus on future Call of Duty content including the current free-to-play experience."

What will happen to Warzone inventory?

Players who own skins for weapons and Operators will lose them as all inventories are scheduled to expire when the servers shut down in September. Unfortunately, there is no way to save the inventories in-game or transfer them to the newer titles. However, all purchased skins will still be accessible in Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard, respectively, if you own the titles.

Players should note that this discontinuation will not affect their inventories in the newer titles, such as Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and Modern Warfare 2. Moreover, players can continue purchasing content on those games as they please.

Will you be able to play Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard?

As the free-to-play battle royale title shutdown does not affect any other premium paid games, players will still be able to access Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. Only Caldera will no longer be accessible.

Player progression will also expire, but if players have owned the aforementioned games, their ranks and levels will be saved in the respective titles.

