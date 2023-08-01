Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 release date and time for all regions

The eagerly awaited Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 is only a few hours away, and it will be a big one. The forthcoming season will bring a slew of new additions, including fresh maps, weaponry, modes, events, and much more. The community is eagerly counting down the hours till the update is released. With the influx of additions, gamers can expect an enhanced experience filled with novel challenges, possibilities, and tactics to explore.

The upcoming Season 5 update will be available to players worldwide. However, it could be that players from different regions may be unsure about the release date and time for their specific location.

To avoid confusion, this article offers a detailed schedule for the Season 5 update, helping players across the globe stay informed about the release dates and hours for their respective countries.

When does Season 5 of Warzone 2 and MW2 start?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

The upcoming Season 5 update for Warzone 2 and MW2 will be released on August 2, 2023. Below are the dates and times for regions worldwide:

August 2, 2023, 9 am PT (US West Coast)

August 2, 2023, 11 pm CT (Illinois)

August 2, 2023, 12 pm ET (US East Coast)

August 2, 2023, 5 pm GMT (UK)

August 2, 2023, 6 pm CEST (Central Europe)

August 2, 2023, 7 pm MSK (Moscow)

August 2, 2023, 9:30 pm IST (India)

August 3, 2023, 12 am CST (China)

August 3, 2023, 1 am JST (Japan)

August 3, 2023, 2 am AEDT (Australia)

August 3, 2023, 4 am NZDT (New Zealand)

The upcoming update will introduce several new elements, and significant additions and features have already been announced. That said, before the update, crucial changes and modifications to both titles will be disclosed.

Season 5 content addition overview

Warzone 2

Vondel Champion's Quest

Two new vehicles: MRAP and Dirt Bike

Limited-Time Event: Faction Showdown

DMZ additions: Disguise Field Upgrade, Battle Revive, Self-Revive Box, and Scuba Gas Mask

Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event

Modern Warfare 2

New Core Maps: Punta Mar and Strike

New Gunfight Maps: Lounge and Canal

New modes: Havoc, Big Capture the Flag, and Armored Gunfight

The Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 update will be released on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.