How to get free Modern Warfare 3 beta code via Xfinity

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's release is right around the corner, and you can get a free beta code for this title if you are subscribed to Xfinity's internet service. This provider is partners with COD, and it's extremely easy to claim the code. With Modern Warfare 3's beta coming in the first week of October 2023, Xfinity is providing a code for all the available platforms of this game.

If you want to learn how to get it and play MW3 before it is officially released on November 10, here's what you need to do.

How to receive the Xfinity Modern Warfare 3 beta code

The MW 3 beta code can be obtained for free via your Xfinity account.

The first thing you need to do is open Xfinity's official website on any browser.

Log in with your credential.

After that, head to the Rewards section.

There, under the Gaming tab, you'd see a heading that says, "Get early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 open beta."

You can now click on Claim to receive the code. After that, a confirmation will pop up in the top-left corner.

If players from all around the world are wondering whether they can earn this code, sadly, they'll get it if they are United States citizens.

How to redeem the Modern Warfare 3 beta code

Redeeming MW3 beta codes is quite easy. Here is how to do that:

In order to redeem the beta code, you need to have an Activision account. If you don't, then create one.

Then, head over callofduty.com/betaredeem and paste the code you got from Xfinity's website. However, before entering and redeeming your beta accessibility, select your preferred platform.

If you are eligible for early access, Call of Duty will send you an email with a token.

It's worth noting that you will need to redeem this token on your selected platform to play the beta.

When does Modern Warfare 3 open beta begin?

PlayStation users will be happy to know that they will be the first ones to participate in MW3's early access. The early access beta will officially go live on October 6, and the open one for all platforms will be available to play from October 12. Here is a detailed breakdown of all the beta dates for MW3.

October 6 - 7 PlayStation early access October 12 - 13 Xbox, Battle. Net, Steam early access; open to PS players

