WSOW Global Final 2023 results: Team Biffle emerges victorious, $500,000 prize pool and more

WSOW Global Final's ultimate battle just concluded with an epic showdown, and Team Biffle just clenched the coveted crown in a completely dominating performance throughout the tournament. The formidale trio, Biffle, Angel "Sage", and Shifty, walked away with a $100,000 prize after they came first in terms of overall points by winning the final match of the competition.

The newly formed North American team has left a trail of destruction in their wake, destroying their opponents, who were, undoutedly, some of the biggest names in the Warzone competitive scenario.

For more information regarding the WSOW Global Final, read below.

WSOW Global Final 2023 full result

While Team Biffle commenced the tournament with a dominating start, in the last zone, they got outplayed, and Team HisokaT42 won the first match. However, they regrouped, and Team Biffle did not stop for a second. From clinching victory in the second match to constantly holding the first position on the leaderboard, they never let anyone go near the crown that they aimed to keep from the beginning.

Here is the detailed result of the World Series of Warzone Global Final after a rollercoaster of 6 matches.

Team BIFFLE 218..2 Team HISOKAT42 143..4 Team ALMOND 139.4 Team DEUS AMIR 125.8 Team WARSZ 102.2 Team JOEWO 102.2 Team BRAXTVN 99.8 Team STEWO 80.2 Team JUKEYZ 76.4

World Series of Warzone Global Final 2023 Elimination Leaderboard

While Team Biffle dominated throughout the tournament, there is no doubt that they'll take the first place in elimination leaderboard as well. Shifty takes the crown of most kills with 44 eliminations, followed by Biffle with 43 and Sage with 38 kills. Here are the top 10 players in terms of getting the most number of kills in the tournament.

SHIFTY 44 BIFFLE 43 SAGE 38 NEWBZ 35 BBREADMAN 31 HISOKAT42 30 DEUS AMIR 30 SKULLFACE 28 ALMOND 28 MAYAPPO 27

WSOW Global FInal 2023 prize pool

For the first time in history, players from all over the globe participated in the World Series of Warzone Global Final. With 150 players, this tournament was the biggest LAN tournament in the history of esports. As 50 teams participated in this tournament, the massive amount of $500,000 prize pull was shared with the top 25 teams after 6 matches.

Here is what the first three teams took home with them -

1st 100,000 2nd 80,000 rd 65,000

There is more to come as the ultimate champion of Warzone Solos is yet to be revealed in the upcoming SOLOYOLO tournament in the WSOW Global Final. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest updates.