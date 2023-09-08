World Series of Warzone Global Final Twitch and YouTube viewership rewards: How to claim, what's included, and more

Call of Duty's World Series of Warzone Global Final is almost here, and fans have some exciting chances to win multiple rewards. This can range from Modern Warfare 3 beta codes to exclusive weapon camos for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. While the ultimate glory in competitive Warzone awaits to be unveiled this September, the event's viewership rewards have been revealed by Activision.

Read below to learn more about the date, claiming rewards, and much more regarding the World Series of Warzone.

When does World Series of Warzone Global Final begin?

World Series of Warzone Global Final is slated to commence on September 16, 2023. This time, the global final is headed to London, and players from both NA and EU regions will compete to claim the ultimate prize.

All viewership rewards for World Series of Warzone Global Final

Here are all the rewards you'll receive by watching the WSOW Global Final on Twitch or YouTube.

Unlocks at 1 hour: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code sweeps ticket #1

Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code sweeps ticket #1 Unlocks at 2 hours: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code sweeps ticket #2

Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code sweeps ticket #2 Unlocks at 3 hours: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code sweeps ticket #3

In-game rewards for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Unlocks at 30 minutes: 60 minutes Double XP token

60 minutes Double XP token Unlocks at 1 hour: 60 minutes Double Weapon XP token

60 minutes Double Weapon XP token Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes: Grab the Popcorn Calling Card

Grab the Popcorn Calling Card Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes: WSOW Wartrack

WSOW Wartrack Unlocks at 2 hours: Double Digits Emblem

Double Digits Emblem Unlocks at 3 hours: Lighting Ron Weapon Blueprint

Lighting Ron Weapon Blueprint Unlocks at 3 hours: You Dropped This Camo

How to claim WSOW Twitch and YouTube viewership rewards for free?

Here is how you can easily claim all the viewership rewards for the World Series of Warzone Global Final by watching the tournament on Twitch/YouTube:

If you have an Activision account, link it to your Battle.Net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account, depending on your platform. If you don't have an Activision account, you need to create one. Link your Activision account with your YouTube or Twitch account. The games will be live on both platforms. After linking those accounts, tune in to your preferred platform when the matches are live and watch it. The rewards will be given to you based on the minutes you'll watch the game. Viewers on Twitch can claim the rewards from the Twitch viewership inventory. YouTube users do not manually need to redeem anything, as the rewards will automatically be added to your account.

This is all there is to know regarding the World Series of Warzone Global Final and all its viewership rewards. For more information regarding the tournament, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.