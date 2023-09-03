Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 weapons leaked ahead of release

Call of Duty dataminers have once again breached confidential information, and this time, it's the upcoming weapons for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6. Task Force Leakers 141 revealed this information, and it looks like the games' next season will bring a brand new SMG, a formidable melee weapon, and a robust LMG for players to use.

For fans who want to delve deeper into the leaks regarding the upcoming season, read on for an overview of the leaked weapons in Season 6.

All leaked weapons in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6

Based on Task Force leakers 141's posts, these are the three weapons coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 next season:

ISO 9 (SMG)

Dual Kamas (Melee)

Bruen MK9 (LMG)

ISO 9 SMG

While details regarding the weapons are shrouded in secrecy, it is expected that the ISO 9 SMG will be part of the ISO platform in the game. While the platform already has weapons like the ISO 45 and the ISO Hemlock, the new addition will surely pack a punch.

Dual Kamas Melee

As for the upcoming melee weapon, the Dual Kamas will reportedly be a part of the arsenal. If you have fond memories of the Scythe from Black Ops: Cold War, an old friend might be returning for you.

There's no date on when this weapon will be launched. However, based on how it looks, it is fair to assume that it will be part of the Halloween event in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Bruen MK9 LMG

First introduced in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone, the Bruen MK9 became a meta weapon immediately during Verdansk's heyday. Fans will be happy to know that the same may return in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 6. Based on its name, it's likely to a be part of the existing Bruen platform, and players might have to unlock it by leveling up through Battle Pass.

That's all there is to know regarding the leaked weapons for the forthcoming season.