Best M13C loadout for Modern Warfare 2: Class setup, perks, and more

M13C is an auto Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and is the latest weapon to join the arsenal. On the first look, the rifle may not appeal to most. Its high recoil can make the weapon challenging to use. Moreover, the rifle offers no significant advantage compared to the M13B, its 5.56 counterpart. However, using the correct set of attachments, it can be turned into a force to be reckoned with.

Although an Assault Rifle, it works better as a submachine gun. Thanks to its fast rate of fire and high mobility statistics, it works brilliantly for aggressive combat. Hence, for players looking to get the most out of the firearm, we will look closer at the best attachments for the weapon, ideal Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best M13C loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best loadout for the M13C in Modern Warfare 2 discussed (Image via Activision)

When building the best M13C loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you must minimize the recoil and improve handling. The ideal way to use the rifle would be to make it perform similarly to an SMG and use it as a Sniper Support weapon. Hence, keeping in mind the strengths as well as the weaknesses of the rifle, the following attachments are recommended:

Barrel: 10" Bruen FCT-6

10" Bruen FCT-6 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

10" Bruen FCT-6 helps improve the bullet velocity and damage range. This makes the rifle suitable for mid-range engagements.

FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes the idle aim and recoil of the weapon, making it more accurate. It also improves the hip fire accuracy, which is handy in close-quarter scenarios.

Bruen Flash V4 Stock increases the sprint speed and the aim down-sight (ADS) speed. It also helps improve the aim walking speed, which is fantastic for clearing close corners.

Bruen Flash Grip boosts the aim down sight and sprints to fire speed. It helps in overall mobility improvement.

1mW Quick Fire Laser also boosts the aim down sight speed.

Best M13C class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Best Perks, Equipment, and more for the M13C in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

With the M13C, it is advised to run a generic class setup in Modern Warfare 2. Hence, you can pick any secondary, preferably handguns such as the P890. As for the Perk Package, it is advised to go with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix. They will help you play aggressively and survive longer in game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

For the Equipment, it is recommended that you pick Stun Grenades and Semtex. Equipment is highly preferential, and you may equip the ones that suit your playstyle. Regarding the Field Upgrades, it is generally advised to go with the Dead Silence and Trophy System.

How to unlock M13C in Modern Warfare 2

Guide to unlocking the M13C in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

M13C was exclusive to the Shadow Siege event in Modern Warfare 2. However, now that the event is over, you can only unlock it through DMZ. If you find the gun in a DMZ match, simply exfiltrate from the map with the gun equipped.

On the other hand, if you don't want to spend time looking for the rifle, ask a friend who already owns it. They can drop it for you in DMZ, and you can easily exfiltrate with it to unlock the gun permanently.

Once obtained, it is advised to play a few matches with the Assault Rifle to level it up and unlock the various attachments and slots, as suggested in this guide.

That covers the best loadout for the brand-new Assault Rifle, the Perks, Equipment, and more in MW2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.