How to get the 'Between the Eyes' SP-X 80 blueprint in Warzone 2 DMZ for free

Between the Eyes is a weapon blueprint for the SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle that can be earned exclusively in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2. To get hold of the blueprint, players must defeat the Bullfrog boss in Vondel and loot the weapon case from the remains. After obtaining the case, they need to exfiltrate safely from the map. Players must repeat this process six times. Doing so will reward them with the Between the Eyes blueprint.

Although it seems simple, the reality is far from it. The main problem arises in actually defeating the Bullfrog boss. Unlike other bosses in the game mode, this is a vehicle that is constantly on the move. To get the weapon case, the vehicle has to be destroyed. However, it isn't easy, as players will encounter many hurdles along the way.

Players looking to acquire Between the Eyes SP-X 80 blueprint in Warzone 2 DMZ can refer to this guide to easily defeat the Bullfrog and acquire the weapon case.

How to easily defeat the Bullfrog boss in Warzone 2 DMZ

Guide to defeating the Bullfrog boss in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Defeating the Bullfrog boss in Warzone 2 DMZ won't be easy by any means. Firstly, the vehicle is constantly on the move. Additionally, it is an armored vehicle, and you will require tons of ammunition to break it down.

Moreover, if you are chasing the Bullfrog with another vehicle, you should be careful, as the boss will drop landmines behind him. If, for some reason, Bullfrog hits your vehicle, it will be immediately destroyed.

Hence, you will need a proper strategy to take out the Bullfrog effectively and acquire the Between the Eyes weapon blueprint. To simplify this difficult task, follow the steps below:

First, drop into Vondel Exclusion Zone.

Next, immediately start collecting launchers, Munition Boxes, and EMP Field Upgrades.

The Bullfrog always enters the map when the in-game timer hits 17:30, and the game will notify you of its arrival.

Get near the Bullfrog vehicle and disable it using the EMP Field Upgrade.

Rush to get on top of the vehicle.

Keep shooting the vehicle until it is destroyed.

Then, search the remains for the weapon case and exfiltrate with it safely. Repeat this process six times to earn the Between the Eyes weapon blueprint.

That covers everything there is to know about acquiring the Between the Eyes weapon blueprint for the SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 DMZ. Doing so can be challenging, but once players get the hang of defeating the Bullfrog, it gets easier.