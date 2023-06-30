How to easily complete the Fearless mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Fearless is a Tier 4 mission from the new Phalanx Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ, and is split into three objectives. At first, players must acquire a Weapon Case, and with it in the inventory, they must clear the Fire Station located in Vondel. Next, they must activate a UAV tower with the Weapon Case still in the backpack. And finally, they need to exfiltrate safely from the map with the Weapon Case in order to complete the mission.

A lot of gunfights are involved, especially with AI soldiers, which can sometimes be overwhelming. Moreover, players will have to take on the Bullfrog boss to earn the Weapon Case. Hence, before starting the mission, it is advised to carry sufficient ammunition and shields. Upon successfully completing it, they will be rewarded with the Shield Wall Blueprint and 30,000 XP.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the Fearless mission in Warzone 2 and how to complete it easily.

How to find the Weapon Case in the Fearless mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

First and foremost, you will need to get a hold of the Weapon Case to complete the Fearless mission. As mentioned earlier, you can do so by killing Bullfrog. This boss is exclusive to Vondel and will appear a little late into a DMZ match. As soon as he enters Vondel, all players will be notified of his arrival.

Here's how you can kill the Bullfrog and acquire the Weapon Case:

When you see the notification of Bullfrog entering the map, proceed to locate the vehicle.

Once found, there are two ways you can make the task of killing him a little easier. First, you can get on top of the vehicle and continue shooting it until it explodes, thus killing the Bullfrog.

The alternative would be to use launchers such as the JOKR to deal massive damage to his vehicle and ultimately eliminate him.

Upon defeating the boss, he will drop a Weapon Case. Loot it, and now you can complete the other objectives in the Fearless mission.

How to clear the Fire Station Fortress in the Fearless mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

To clear the Fire Station (Fire Dept. POI in Vondel), you will need either the Fire Dept. Key or a Skeleton Key. There will be a ton of AI enemies here, so make sure you have sufficient ammunition and shields.

Also, ensure that you have UAVs with you as it will help you clear every last enemy in the area. That said, here's how you can clear the Fire Station:

Once you have found the Fire Dept. Key or a Skeleton Key, head to the location and enter the Fire Dept. Once cleared, your second objective will be complete as well.

Now all that remains is to activate a UAV tower and exfiltrate from the map. There is a UAV tower just south of the Fire Department; head towards it and interact with it to activate the tower.

Now simply head to the nearest exfiltration point and safely exit the map. This completes the Fearless mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Please note that you must have the Weapon Case in your backpack while clearing the Fire Station and activating the UAV tower.

This is all there is to know about the Fearless mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

