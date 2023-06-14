Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ updates: New faction, mechanics, bug fixes, and more

Season Four of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available to the players. The Warzone community was just getting warmed up for this big moment, and finally, the wait is over. Season 4 is not just about map and gameplay changes; it has offered a lot of content in the DMZ mode too. This update includes a new exclusion zone, a time-limited mode, a Central Hub, dynamic fog, and many other features.

Let’s not waste any time and dive right into the patch notes of Warzone 2.

All changes in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2 in Season 4

Think of the Forward Operating base (FOB) as the DMZ’s nerve center. The Operators now must finish these tasks to unlock upgrades throughout the DMZ.

In Season 4 of Warzone 2, players can apply their improvements to four categories. Let’s take a look at it.

Weapons Locker

Insured Weapon Slots

Cooldown time for Insured Weapons

Increased size of Contraband Weapon Stash

Stash

Wallet Unlock

Wallet Capacity

Increased size for Key and Contraband Stash

Bounty Board

Personal Exfil

Barter recipes

Discounts on buy stations

Communication Station

Access to Urgent missions

The new faction in the Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 4

Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV)

🌫️ Dynamic Fog

Favorite Supply Boxes (Event unlock)

Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade (Event unlock)

With the arrival of Season 4, the devs have introduced a new faction named Phalanx. The REDACTED faction, which players first encountered in Season 3, has abruptly stopped participating in the DMZ operations. There is no more information available out there about their whereabouts.

Kate Laswell, the station chief, coordinates activities with Phalanx because she is concerned about the unknown enemy force that has encroached on Vondel. Phalanx and Black Mous will carry out missions to gather information about the force’s identities.

Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ seasonal resets and new Vondal map

After the patch update in Warzone 2, a few changes have been made regarding the Mission Objectives menu. Players may now examine and keep track of their Faction tasks, upgrades, location challenges, and notes in a new UI/UX menu that has been created.

Upon the arrival of the new patch, some features are resetting, such as Key and Mission item stashes, Faction missions, and slots for Insured weapons. But the good news is that features such as Active duty slots and Contraband weapon inventory are not resetting.

A new map, Vondel, is being introduced to the list that adds two specific things to the game:

New DMZ Contract: Players can hack three other contracts using the new contract Signals Intelligence to generate passive money .

Players can hack three other contracts using the new contract Signals Intelligence to generate passive money New Weapon Case and Rewards: Visit Vondel to find the Bullfrog and collect brand-new goodies.

What are the adjustments and bug fixes in Warzone 2 Season 4 DMZ?

With every patch, there comes a mandatory string of bug fixes. This patch is also not an exception. Let’s talk about them:

Adjustments:

It will take longer to summon reinforcements for enemy combatants killed using suppressed weapons.

Concerning the increased Player health, AI combatant damage has been adjusted.

Players can no longer be exposed by players wearing a Comms vest, and the stealth vest now defends against advanced UAV effects.

Ramming the DMZ boss chopper with a helicopter will make it hostile.

Enemy players wearing a Comms vest will not call out to players wearing the Stleath Vest.

Bug Fixes

A problem wherein opposing combatants weren’t donning gas masks was fixed

Resolved an issue that prevented some Blueprints from functioning correctly in the DMZ

Fixed an issue where the charge was improperly defused when a Player was downed at a supply station, halting the defusing.

Resolved a problem whereby appealing for assistance on the train would have led to erroneous camera behavior.

A problem has been resolved where some laser traps in the Koschei Complex were not visible.

Fixed a problem that prevented players from joining in the middle of a squad’s move from Al Mazrah to the Koschei complex.

Some weapons were not reporting mission progress due to a bug that has been fixed.

Season 4 of Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

