Warzone 2 expert's best Sniper Support loadout for Kastov 74u

When it comes to picking a Sniper Support weapon, one cannot go wrong with the Kastov 74u in Warzone 2. Although it is an Assault Rifle, its compact form allows players to wield it aggressively without compromising its effectiveness at range. These qualities make it a fantastic choice that provides the perfect blend of mobility and firepower. So, without a doubt, it is one of the best Sniper Support guns in the game.

That said, the rifle will do little good on its own. Players looking to use the firearm will need to equip a few attachments to get the most out of it. Choosing the right attachments, however, can be a little tricky. It often involves a lot of trial and error to arrive at the best possible combination.

Fortunately, Warzone expert Metaphor has it sorted. In a recent video, the content creator shared his best Kastov 74u Sniper Support loadout that boasts serious firepower and perfectly complements a bulky Sniper Rifle. In this guide, we will be taking a closer at this unique loadout that can help players win more fights easily.

Best Kastov 74u Sniper Support loadout in Warzone 2

Best Warzone 2 loadout for the Kastov 74u as Sniper Support (Image via Activision)

As already established, the Kastov 74u is one of the best Sniper Support weapons in Warzone 2. Its decent fire rate, moderate recoil, and amazing handling statistics help the gun stand out from the rest. Keeping in mind the rifle's weaknesses and its strengths, Metaphor proposes a loadout that will help players get the most out of this gun strictly as a Sniper Support.

Here are the attachments that Metaphor suggested for the Kastov 74u in Warzone 2:

Barrel: KSTV-17 (+0.19 vertical, +0.28 horizontal)

KSTV-17 (+0.19 vertical, +0.28 horizontal) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.27 vertical, -34.55 horizontal)

FSS OLE-V Laser (-0.27 vertical, -34.55 horizontal) Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity (+0.70 vertical, -4.94 horizontal)

5.45 High Velocity (+0.70 vertical, -4.94 horizontal) Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip (-0.45 vertical, -0.28 horizontal)

Demo-X2 Grip (-0.45 vertical, -0.28 horizontal) Stock: Broadside FCT (-2.45 vertical, -1.32 horizontal)

These attachments will alter the rifle in the following ways:

KSTV-17 gives a boost to the bullet velocity and damage range, allowing players to fight conveniently at mid-to-long-range engagements. It also improves the hip fire accuracy, which might come in handy in the CQC scenarios in Vondel's small apartments.

FSS OLE-V Laser improves the rifle's sprint-to-fire speed and helps increase the aim-down sight speed. This makes the rifle suitable for aggressive plays. Additionally, the OLE-V stabilizes the aim, which can also come in handy for mid and long-range fights.

5.45 High Velocity, as the name suggests, improves the bullet velocity. This is irrelevant for close-quarter engagements, but it makes the difference in the medium and long-range fights.

Demo-X2 Grip mostly helps with recoil control, which makes the rifle accurate for the full-auto sprays.

Broadside FCT gives a boost to the sprint speed and the aim-down sight speed. This makes it easier to escape unfavorable situations, especially with a bulky Sniper Rifle on the back.

That covers the best Sniper Support Kastov 74u loadout in Warzone 2. Metaphor's loadout is extremely versatile and works brilliantly on all maps, including the bigger Battle Royale map of Al Mazrah.

