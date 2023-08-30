Pickaxe in Warzone 2 and MW2 unlock guide

Call of Duty fans are on the edge of their seats, as Season 5 Reloaded for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) are right around the corner. The mid-season patch will not only introduce a whole range of content, such as new weapons like the Pickaxe, Ranked rewards, and social features, but it will also address some much-needed balance issues.

Along with these additions, popular rapper 21 Savage and Tomb Raider protagonist Lara Croft are set to join both games as Operators. Fans are also excited about the return of Fort Resurgence to the map pool, along with the popular game mode, Armored Royale.

This guide should help you unlock the Pickaxe that is set to arrive with the new update.

How to unlock Pickaxe in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Pickaxe is among the latest additions to the weapon collection of MW2 and Warzone 2. Along with the 9mm Daemon and Lachmann Shroud, it will be the third new weapon that will be added to both COD titles with the Season 5 Reloaded update.

You can unlock the featured base model of the Pickaxe by securing 15 Operator eliminations using a melee weapon in Warzone 2 and MW2. Upon completing this challenge, you will instantaneously unlock the Pickaxe in Season 5 Reloaded.

The Pickaxe, according to the patch notes, is a heavy-duty melee weapon that will enable you to earn quick eliminations in the enemy's backlines. The weapon will be the best in its class, considering its damage and range.

In the fourth secondary melee in the box, those using the Pickaxe will be able to eliminate enemies swiftly and silently. This weapon is likely best suited for players who like to be sneaky and aggressive on the battlefield.

When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded go live?

Season 5 Reloaded for Warzone 2 and MW2 is set to release on August 30, 2023 globally. The update will be available for all platforms, including Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. For PC players, the update will be available via Blizzard.net and Steam.

PlayStation users can expect to pre-load the update a few hours before the official launch. While the update has been confirmed to arrive on August 30, 2023, at 9 am PT, players across regions might see a shift to August 31 due to time zone differences.

That said, the Season 5 Reloaded mid-season patch will go live at the following times:

August 30, 9:00 am PT (US West Coast)

August 30, 11:00 am CT (Illinois)

August 30, 12:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

August 30, 5:00 pm GMT (United Kingdom)

August 30, 6:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

August 30, 7:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

August 30, 9:30 pm IST (India)

August 31, 12:00 am CST (China)

August 31, 1:00 am JST (Japan)

August 31, 2:00 am AEDT (Australia)

August 31, 4:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

