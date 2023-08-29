21 Savage Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2: Price, what's included, and more

Infamous amongst the youth in 2023, 21 Savage is set to make his way into both multiplayer titles in the Call of Duty franchise, Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This collaboration with the popular artist has gamers thrilled as he prepares to join the ranks as an Operator within the game. 21 Savage's addition has been in the works for the better half of the past season, with multiple teasers showcasing his arrival in both games.

This article will provide you with all the necessary details associated with the bundle, its price, and its contents. Read on to learn more.

When will the 21 Savage Operator bundle be released in Warzone 2 and MW2?

Expand Tweet

The 21 Savage Operator bundle is set to release with the launch of Season 5 Reloaded for both Warzone 2 and MW2 on August 30, 2023. With the release of Season 5 Reloaded, the playerbase is hyped for a new mid-season update bringing in a ton of new goodies.

21 Savage's Operator release will bring with it an array of content and much-needed balance changes. The upcoming update will also feature three new weapons in Battle Map Sector E0. Players are also expecting the release of other cosmetic bundles, such as the Tracer Pack: Hippin’ and Hoppin’ and Tracer Pack: Blunt Fingers.

What is the price of the 21 Savage Operator bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2?

The 21 Savage Operator bundle will be priced at 2400 COD points, $19.99, or the equivalent amount in players' local currency. 21 Savage will not be available as a standalone Operator skin. Much like its predecessors, the Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj Operator bundles, the cosmetics will be available in a cumulative bundle.

The bundle will feature the following contents in-game:

21 Savage Operator Skin “Savage Mode” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint “Red Opps” SMG Weapon Blueprint “Stabbed… a Lot” Finishing Move “Slaughter King” Melee Weapon Blueprint “Skrrt Skrrt” UTV Vehicle Skin Charm Sticker “Mr. Right Now” Loading Screen

Upon purchasing this bundle, players will have instantaneous access to 21 Savage's Operator skin and the additional cosmetics provided in the bundle.

Expand Tweet

The early patch notes for Season 5 reloaded also provide a fresh set of Weapon-camo challenges that have been added in-game for players to unlock. As per the patch notes, these include:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle.

Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle. Battle Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle. Marksman Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle. Launchers: Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers.

Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers. LMGs: Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG.

Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG. Melee: Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons.

Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons. Handguns: Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun.

Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun. Shotguns: Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun.

Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun. SMGs: Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG.

Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG. Sniper Rifles: Get 50 Operator Headshot Kills with a Sniper Rifle.

For more MW2 and Warzone 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.