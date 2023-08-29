Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2 and MW2 unlock guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 05 Reloaded will launch across all platforms on August 30, 2023, at 9:00 am PT. As usual, the update is set to bring several changes, such as patches and weapon balances. It will also provide lots of new content, including a game mode, some operators, and a host of weapons.

One of the weapons that will be added to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 when Season 5 Reloaded drops is a submachine gun called the Lachmann Shroud, which has a built-in suppressor.

How to unlock the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone 2 and MW2

The Lachmann Shroud can be unlocked through the Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the Lachmann Shroud for use in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ will require saving up some tokens, as the weapon is accessible in the Battle Pass. Specifically, it can be unlocked in Sector E0 in Season 05 Reloaded.

Before being able to access this specific sector, you must complete one of the adjacent ones: E2, E3, E5, or E13. Completing any one of these sectors will allow access to Sector E0. If any of these sectors have already been completed prior, you can jump straight into unlocking the Lachmann Shroud.

Once you are in Section E0, you must unlock four other rewards before getting to the submachine gun. These rewards include a new pistol, melee weapon, and two 30-minute Double Weapon XP Tokens.

Expand Tweet

The melee weapon, which is a pickaxe, can be unlocked by killing 15 Operators with melee weapons. Meanwhile, the pistol called the 9mm Daemon, can be unlocked by getting 15 Operator Headshot kills. This challenge can be done easily by using a pistol loadout such as this Akimbo P890.

Once all these rewards are earned, you can proceed with unlocking the Lacmann Shroud for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. To do so, you will need to complete a challenge, which requires you to get 30 Operator hipfire kills with SMGs.

After this is done, you will have access to the Lachmann Shroud and will have completed Sector E0 of the Season 05 Reloaded Battle Pass.

By completing this single sector, you will have access to all three of the newest weapons in the latest update. You can use either the submachine gun or the pistol as a sniper support weapon while carrying the pickaxe for sweet melee kills.