Best Akimbo P890 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5

Only a few guns can outperform the Akimbo P890 in Season 5 of Warzone 2 in close-range engagements. With the game's ever-changing meta, it has become a trend to see pistols gaining the limelight. In the previous updates, the FTAC Siege and the X13 Auto Pistol outshone even SMGs. Similarly, the Basilisk Snakeshot builds were dominating close-quarter combat until recently.

As the Season 5 Reloaded update approaches, the Akimbo P890 has grown in popularity, especially for CQC. It boasts a time-to-kill of only 630ms at ranges up to 30m, which outperforms many SMGs. For instance, often considered meta, the ISO 45 SMG has a time-to-kill of 1005ms at 30m, almost double that of the pistols.

So, without a doubt, the performance of the handgun at close ranges is unmatched. However, it isn't perfect on its own. While the firepower is undoubtedly increased with the Akimbo grips, players lose the ability to aim down the sights. Hence, they must curate a proper build that helps improve accuracy and get the best out of the gun.

Best P890 class setup in Warzone 2 Season 5

Best Akimbo P890 class setup in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As established, the Akimbo P890 can be a deadly secondary pick in Season 5 of Warzone 2. Usually, it is recommended to use the pistol with an Assault Rifle or a Battle Rifle. That said, keeping in mind the pros and cons of the handgun, here are the best attachments, Perks, and Equipment you should be using with the gun:

Attachments

Barrel: Matuzek Cottonmouth Barrel

Matuzek Cottonmouth Barrel Laser: 1mw Pistol Laser

1mw Pistol Laser Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Magazine: 12 Round Mag

12 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo P890

Before proceeding with the Perks and Equipment, knowing how these attachments will change the gun's performance is essential. This will allow you to fine-tune and tweak them according to your playstyle. Here's how they affect the handgun:

Matuzek Cottonmouth Barrel improves the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy, which you'll have to rely on with the Akimbo attachment.

1mw Pistol Laser also increases the hip fire accuracy and aids hip fire recoil control. Additionally, it improves sprint-to-fire speed, which is crucial for fast-paced, aggressive plays.

Bruen Express increases the fire rate, allowing you to shoot faster and, eventually, take down enemies quicker.

12 Round Mag ensures you have enough bullets to take down your enemies without reloading.

Akimbo P890 is the ultimate attachment, without which this entire build is incomplete. This attachment allows you to equip two of the same weapons in both hands, effectively doubling the firepower.

Now that the attachments are out of the way, here are the recommended Perks and Equipment to help you get the best out of the pistol:

Ideal Perks and Equipment for the Akimbo P890 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Perks

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert/Ghost

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

That covers the best Akimbo P890 loadout in Warzone 2 for close-range engagements. It is recommended to run this build on the smaller maps in the game, such as Ashika Island and Vondel, as the scope for CQC is much higher on these two maps than Al Mazrah.

