How to buff weapons in Modern Warfare 2 using a secret tuning trick

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched with an upgraded Gunsmith 2.0 system that allows players to customize weapons to their heart's content. One of the most intriguing parts of this generation of the Gunsmith system is the ability to fine-tune attachments and make them behave how the user desires. Unfortunately, adjusting these attachments frequently necessitates the sacrifices of other metrics. But just like any other system, Modern Warfare 2's weapon tuning feature can be exploited.

Popular Call of Duty content developer TheXclusiveAce recently produced a video in which he displayed a hidden approach that can be utilized to boost firearms without any downsides. The video "Improve Recoil & Range with No Downside!" goes into detail about the tuning tool and how to operate it effectively to improve one's weaponry.

Guide to effectively using Modern Warfare 2's tuning feature to buff weapons without any downsides

The tape in question is just about seven minutes long, yet it includes a wealth of useful information for gamers. The disadvantages of modifying ammo types were removed in the most recent version. As a result, TheXclusiveAce takes use of this adjustment and proposes that users modify the ammo type if they have the slot enabled.

When tuning any type of ammunition for any weapon, players are presented with two sliders. The first (vertical slider) adjustments involve tuning the damage range and recoil smoothness. The second set of settings (horizontal slide) deals with recoil steadiness and bullet velocity.

TheXclusiveAce began by fine-tuning the horizontal bar. Based on his tests using the VEL 46, Vaznev-9k, and the M4, he saw a lot of improvements to the recoil pattern when the ammunition was tuned for maximum recoil steadiness. While in a normal scenario, his bullet velocity should have dropped, his experiments showed that there was no noticeable drop.

Ammunition type tuning in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via @TheXclusiceAce on YouTube)

Next, he moves onto the vertical slider. Here too, when the weapons were tuned for maximum damage range, there were no drawbacks in terms of the recoil. He claims that he wasn't able to see any change in the recoil when tuning for recoil smoothness as well. This particular tuning boosted his damage range by up to 4%, which can be extremely crucial for weapons like SMGs when having to engage in a long-range fight.

Eventually, TheXclusiveAce decided that tuning ammunition types had no practical disadvantages and hence advised all players to adjust their ammo anytime they use that specific attachment slot. This will provide them with an effective increase in damage range and reduced recoil while making no concessions.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes