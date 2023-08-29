Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded early patch notes: Gunfight Snipers, new weapons, social features, and more

The Season 5 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 will go live in just a few days, and developers have released an overview of the content in the mid-season patch. It has much to offer, including a brand-new game mode, a fresh map, three weapons, social features, operator skins, and more. The upcoming patch also brings several changes to the Ranked mode.

This article is an overview of all the new content coming with the mid-season patch.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded overview early patch notes

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch is just on the horizon (Image via Activision)

Deploy to DRC — Zone 1: This Building 21 annex is ready for frenetic combat, especially in objective modes.

Sharpshooters welcome in Gunfight Snipers: Form a duo and train those shots. Only the real sharpshooters will survive in this Gunfight variant.

Earned those new Ranked Rewards yet? There's still time to prove dominance in Multiplayer Ranked Play. Those rewards, and the ones for Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play, are yours now and in Modern Warfare III.

DRC - Zone 1, a brand new map in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The DCR Zone-1 map of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The Visitor Center adjacent to Building 21 will now welcome all kinds of combat.

Focused on fast-paced combat and designed with several shortcuts and flanking routes, DRC — Zone 1 is built for frenetic action. From destroying the center’s displays of the DRC’s triumphs to weaving through the laboratories and employee-only rooms, a well-rounded squad that communicates often and coordinates movements — just like in Building 21 — will have the best chance for success regardless of the mode.

More intel on DRC — Zone 1 – a Deep Dive Tactical Guide to the map – will be available prior to the Reloaded update.

Gunfight Snipers - A new game mode in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The Gunfight Snipers mode of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Leave the Secondaries, Lethals, and Tacticals at home — Gunfight Snipers is for the sharpshooting duos who believe themselves as masters of Sniper and Marksman Rifles.

All the usual Gunfight locales are in play for this mode variant. Watch your duo’s six and all conceivable angles where longshots can come from.

All-new social features in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Season 05 Reloaded will introduce two new social-related features, both built on an awesome experience many community members already had when playing Call of Duty: finding that random squadmate that ultimately becomes a true friend.

The first is “Play Again,” adapted from Call of Duty: Warzone to meet the Multiplayer experience. After each match, all players – or, specifically, solo players and designated Party Leaders – on the same team can opt to stick together for the next match.

The other is called Friend Recommender, built for those looking to find new squadmates. It works in two ways: one is suggesting Friends of Friends, a helpful feature for the whole squad to get connected with one another.

However, the Friend Recommender is also built on a new, dynamic system that suggests new friends to play with.

Whether it is finding someone who enjoys the same game modes, plays at similar times, or is a part of the same Social Group, the Friend Recommender suggests potential new companions, as well as provides explanations for recommendations.

Infinity Ward will detail these updates – and more technical changes – in the Patch Notes, to be released prior to the Reloaded update.

A general overview of the new additions of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Three New Operators. Mace is back, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is ready for combat, and 21 Savage drops in as a guest feature, which is always an instant classic.

Three New Weapons. A new pistol, an SMG, and a melee weapon all combine to make a formidable midseason assortment for close-range combat fans.

Two New Camo Challenges: Earn new Weapon Camos and impressive themed wraps for your favorite Vehicle.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded Ranked Mode changes

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded brings changes to the Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

After Reloaded, Ranked Play in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II continues, and there's no better time to get into both competitive experiences thanks to Carry Forward.

As a reminder, all the following items are Carrying Forward to Modern Warfare III:

Weapon Blueprints, including the Pro Issue Blueprints.

the Pro Issue Blueprints. Weapon Camos for MWII weapons, including the Divisional Reward Camos.

the Divisional Reward Camos. Emblems, Stickers, and More Rewards from Ranked Play and other experiences across Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II.

This means the world’s No. 1 player in Season 05 will have their unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem now and in Modern Warfare III. Furthermore, those who reach the Top 250 and earn its animated Camo will find it in Modern Warfare III as a Camouflage option for Modern Warfare II weapons.

You also don’t need to become No. 1 to earn rewards. Play Ranked Play to earn Pro Issue Blueprints, Camos, and more by earning wins (in Multiplayer) or getting high placements, kills, and assists (in Call of Duty: Warzone).

All new operators in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Seven new Operators weren’t enough at the start of Season 05. Here are three more to complete the ten-soldier-strong seasonal Operator roster:

Tracer Pack: 21 Savage Bundle

The 21 Savage bundles of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

21 Savage enters with:

“Pest control, who called ’bout rats?”

21 Savage is ready for Reloaded, and his feature is dropping right at launch on August 30:

“Don’t Come Out the House.”

In addition to his Operator and Finishing Move — called “Stabbed . . . a Lot” — the Tracer Pack: 21 Savage Bundle notably includes two Weapon Blueprints named after two songs featured in sold-out concert setlists throughout his career: the “Savage Mode” Assault Rifle and the “Red Opps” SMG.

And when it comes to some “Knife Talk,” know the “Slaughter King” Melee tool is 21’s Secondary Weapon of choice.

This Bundle also has the “Skrrt Skrrt” UTV Vehicle Skin, a Charm, a Sticker, and, of course, a “Mr. Right Now” Loading Screen.

Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle Featuring Lara Croft

The Tomb Raider bundle of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Lara Croft arrives as a Store Bundle Operator in Season 05 Reloaded. Experience the legendary adventurer, famous archeologist, and ultimate expert in the fields of archery, dual pistols, and other small-arms combat.

The Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle — set to be available on September 9— includes three Weapon Blueprints: a version of the new melee weapon in the “Ice Axe,” the “Mythic Defender” SMG, and her signature “Mach-5” dual pistols based on the new sidearm coming with the Reloaded update. And yes, they are also used in her “Play for Sport” Finishing Move.

The Bundle also comes with the “Tomb Buggy” Vehicle Skin for the Chop Top, a Loading Screen, a Sticker, and an Emblem.

Tracer Pack: Mace Operator Bundle

The Mace Operator bundle of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Once a U.S. Ranger and Jackal, now the vicious reinforcement for Shadow Company, Mace is back in Call of Duty.

The Tracer Pack: Mace Operator Bundle — available this September — includes the legend himself, his own devastating Finishing Move, an additional Operator Slot for DMZ, and a Battle Rage Self-Revive whenever he’s an Active Operator.

Among other items in this Bundle are two Weapon Blueprints that align with his Overkill agenda: the “Shrapnel” Assault Rifle and the “Fragmentation” automatic Shotgun.

All new weapons in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

All new weapons in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

All Operators report to the AO’s previously classified sector. Three new weapons will all be available first in Battle Map Sector E0. Those who complete Sector E2 or participated in the Faction Showdown Limited Time Event for Task Force 141 will be able to access Sector E0, which was previously classified.

In addition to a 30-minute Double XP Token and a 30-minute Double Weapon XP Token, which have their own challenges, this Sector includes the following weapons: the 9mm Daemon, Lachmann Shroud, and the Pickaxe.

Pickaxe (Melee)

The Pickaxe of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

This heavy-duty Melee Weapon enables quiet, deadly operations behind enemy lines with best-in-class damage and range.

The fourth Secondary Melee tool in the box, the Pickaxe, is a heavy hitter that may not bring down walls but does bring down Operators with aggressive swiftness.

How to unlock base weapon: Get 15 Operator Kills with Melee Weapons.

9mm Daemon (Sidearm/Pistol)

The 9mm Daemon sidearm of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

This modern, tactical pistol chambered in 9mm is deadly from the hip and features the best-in-class semi-automatic fire rate.

The Sidearm category grows deeper with this new addition, set to rival the P980 and X12 for the low-caliber semi-auto throne. Whether kitted for accuracy as a sole Sidearm or done Akimbo, the 9mm Daemon is true to its name. This is a hell of a Secondary Weapon choice.

How to unlock base weapon: Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with Pistols.

Lachmann Shroud (Submachine Gun)

The Lachmann Shroud SMG of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

This stealthy and lethal 9mm submachine gun features burst and semi-auto fire modes, which allow for considerable mobility and stopping power out to the mid-range.

Integrated suppressed weapons like the M13C and Fennec show their strength in clandestine operations.

Now, the Lachmann platform is getting its own stealth powerhouse — the Lachmann Shroud, perfect for close-range engagements, especially when staying off the grid is paramount to mission success.

How to unlock base weapon: Complete all four initial Sector E0 challenges (including unlocking the 9mm Daemon and Pickaxe), then get 30 Operator Hipfire Kills with SMGs.

Additional bundles in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Tracer Pack: Hippin’ and Hoppin’

The Hippin' and Hoppin' bundle of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

If you recall Hip Hop’s foundations, you might appreciate what Tracer Pack: Hippin’ and Hoppin’ brings to Season 05 Reloaded in early September.

Featuring two new Operator Skins — “MC Hips” and “MC Hops” — in full tracksuits and bucket hats. The “Bussin’” Assault Rifle and “Cap” SMG don’t need an explanation, but for the rest of the Bundle, know that it has a new Finishing Move, a Charm, a Loading Screen, a Sticker, and an Emblem.

Tracer Pack: Blunt Fingers

The Burnt Fingers bundle of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

We’ll be blunt: Tracer Pack: Blunt Fingers is made for high-level Operators, and it joins the Store rotation once the fall foliage starts budding in mid-September.

Fender becomes a true Ent with his “Blunt Fingers” Operator Skin, while the “Pot Shot” Sniper Rifle and “Weed Eater” SMG Weapon Blueprints can cause chronic problems for enemy squads, provided the Operator behind the trigger has good reaction time.

Otherwise, feel free to let out a few laughs with the “Puff ’n Go” TAV Vehicle Skin. Also included are the “Homegrown” Charm, a Loading Screen, three Stickers, and a “Bud Beast” Emblem.

All Faction Showdown weapon camo challenges in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The new Faction Showdown weapon camo challenges of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Just like previous Reloaded updates, Season 05 will have a Weapon Camo Challenge, available at Season 05 Reloaded launch.

Here are all the challenges for the Faction Showdown Weapon Camo Challenge event:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle.

Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle. Battle Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle. Marksman Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle.

Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle. Launchers: Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers.

Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers. LMGs: Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG.

Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG. Melee: Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons.

Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons. Handguns: Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun.

Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun. Shotguns: Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun.

Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun. SMGs: Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG.

Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG. Sniper Rifles: Get 50 Operator Headshot Kills with a Sniper Rifle.

Complete a weapon category Camo Challenge to unlock a Weapon Camo for that entire category.

Complete all ten challenges to unlock the Mastery Weapon Camo, which can be equipped on all weapons once unlocked, and an event mastery Charm.

New Vehicle camo challenges in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded

New Vehicle camo challenges of Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded (Imaeg via Activision)

In addition to Weapon Camo Challenges, Season 05 Reloaded will also feature a brand-new Vehicle Camo Challenge.

Here are all the challenges for this event:

JLTV: Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle.

Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle. Armored Truck (DMZ Only): Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed.

Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed. ATV: Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds.

Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 15 seconds. Heavy Tank: Get 20 Operator kills with either turret.

Get 20 Operator kills with either turret. Hatchback: Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle.

Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle. Light Helo: Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations.

Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations. PWC: Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle.

Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle. Armored Patrol Boat : Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret.

: Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret. Dirt Bike: Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike.

Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike. MRAP: Get 30 Operator kills using the turrets on the MRAP.

Unlike the Weapon Camo Challenges, you can complete six of the 12 available challenges to unlock the Mastery Rewards: a new Weapon Blueprint, a Loading Screen, and an Emblem.

However, if you want that camouflage on all 12 vehicle types, then rev up those engines and prepare for combat across DMZ, Battle Royale, and other Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II modes.

The Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch will go live on August 30 at 9 am PT across all platforms.